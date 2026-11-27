Actor Shin Min-a, who played Empress Navier in the Disney+ romantic fantasy hit "The Remarried Empress," said Friday she hopes to return for a second season should it be made.

Featuring a star-studded cast that also includes Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young, the Korean original series follows Empress Navier and her husband, Sovieshu (Ju), whose seemingly peaceful marriage is upended by the arrival of Rashta (Lee Se-young), a former runaway slave.

The series, based on a Korean web novel of the same name, which has also been made into a webtoon and racked up billions of views, drew attention as a live-action adaptation of a romantic fantasy story.

"It was a long journey that concluded well thanks to the many people who supported the character," Shin told reporters in a group interview.

"When I read the script, I felt that a second season should follow ... I hope there is a second season and they will need me (as Navier)," she said playfully.

Following its release on Nov. 3, the series has become one of the most popular Korean shows Disney+ has launched, drawing more views worldwide in its first three days than any previous Disney+ local original had in the same period.

Shin said it first felt odd seeing the poster for the series in different languages, recalling she was also aware of both the anticipation and concern of fans of the original work.

"Still, when I saw many people following the narrative, regardless of whether they had been familiar with Korean drama shows, I felt good as an actor taking part in the project," she said.

Given that "The Remarried Empress" is a rare adaptation of a romantic fantasy story, Shin said the work felt "very new" when she first received the script but that she and the other actors, as well as the whole team, put a lot of effort into building its fictional world.

"A lot of people thought hard and poured their efforts into acting, the costume and set designs ... which led to the final result. It might have felt unfamiliar for some in the beginning but it turned out to be a good choice," she said.

Shin said she herself was initially doubtful about saying aloud foreign names like Sovieshu and Queen, but they soon stuck as she wore the medieval dress costumes and played her role in picturesque castle sets.

When asked about her favorite scene, she mentioned the scene where Navier and Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) ride a hot-air balloon to fly in the sky, adding it felt symbolic as Navier could briefly break away from her duties as an empress.

Shin, who began her career as a teenage magazine model, said she started thinking about her age when she was in her early 30s and was once worried about the lack of roles she could play as she grew older.

"What is interesting is that roles (suited to my age) in which I could convey my feelings well found their way to me. I have come to realize that even as I get older, there are many roles that I can play," the actor said.

Noting that she is always attracted to new challenges, Shin said she is also open to the idea of appearing in overseas projects.

"There is a lot of support for Korean content and boundaries seem to be disappearing. If an opportunity arises, it would be great."