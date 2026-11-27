Jang Na-ra and Park Min-young are returning to what they do best, transforming into sharp-dressed career women with sleek bob haircuts as SBS looks to score back-to-back drama hits.

Following the premiere of SBS' Friday-Saturday drama "Good Partner 2" on Nov. 20, starring Jang, Park joined the network's lineup with the Wednesday-Thursday series "Nine to Six," which premiered on Wednesday. Both actresses play highly competent professionals armed with legal expertise.

Their strikingly similar looks have also drawn attention. From sleek bob haircuts and impeccably tailored suits to composed expressions and piercing gazes, the two actresses, long beloved for their endearing images, are showcasing a cooler, more commanding side.

Yet each brings a distinct appeal to her character. While Jang exudes the quiet confidence and commanding presence of a seasoned professional, Park embodies a highly capable career woman with her sophisticated appearance and articulate delivery.

Jang found one of her career-defining roles in the 2024 legal drama "Good Partner," playing Cha Eun-kyung, a divorce lawyer with 17 years of experience. She earned praise for portraying both the character's professional composure and the emotional complexities of confronting her own divorce.

The series debuted with a nationwide viewership rating of 7.8 percent, broke into double digits by its third episode and peaked at 17.7 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. It concluded with a rating of 15.2 percent and earned Jang her first grand prize at a television drama awards ceremony, 23 years after her debut.

Returning two years later, Jang takes on an even more seasoned version of her character. Having worked at a major law firm in the first season, Cha now heads her own firm specializing in divorce cases. Her new on-screen female friendship with Kim Hye-yoon, following her partnership with Nam Ji-hyun in the first season, is another highlight to watch.

Park, meanwhile, has consistently demonstrated her strength in office romances.

In the 2018 hit drama "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," she played perfectionist secretary Kim Mi-so opposite Park Seo-joon, generating buzz not only for their romantic chemistry but also for her stylish office wardrobe. The series peaked at 8.7 percent in viewership ratings.

She subsequently portrayed an art museum curator in "Her Private Life" and the youngest division head at a weather agency in "Forecasting Love and Weather." The latter reached a peak rating of 7.8 percent, further cementing her reputation as a leading actress in workplace romances.

In "Nine to Six," Park plays Kang I-ji, a deputy manager in the legal department of Chronic Motors who has been with the company for 10 years.

A workaholic who excels at her job but struggles with romance, Kang finds her life taking an unexpected turn as she becomes involved with the emotionally expressive younger man Han Seon-woo (Yook Sung-jae) and her ideal boss Park Hyun-tae (Go Soo).

Both dramas are now facing the test of viewership ratings.

"Good Partner 2" debuted with a rating of 8.4 percent, surpassing the first season's premiere. Its second episode recorded 7.7 percent, with a peak minute-by-minute rating of 10 percent, laying the groundwork for another successful season.

"Nine to Six" opened with a rating of 3.6 percent, peaking at 5.1 percent during its premiere.

At the drama's press conference, Park set a viewership target of 6.9 percent and pledged to perform on a televised music show alongside Yook and Go if the series reaches that milestone, adding another reason for fans to follow its ratings.

With Jang reprising the role that earned her a career-first grand prize and Park returning to her signature office romance genre, all eyes are on whether the two career women can deliver a double hit for SBS.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.