Despite early criticism surrounding Disney+'s fantasy romance series "The Remarried Empress," Lee Jong-suk emerged as one of its biggest winners, winning over viewers with his romantic chemistry with Shin Min-a and reaffirming his reputation as a master of on-screen romance.

The 10-episode series concluded with a happy ending as Empress Navier (Shin Min-a), after divorcing Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), marries Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) and embarks on a new chapter in her love life.

Based on the popular web novel and webtoon of the same name, "The Remarried Empress" generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release for bringing romance fantasy, a genre widely popular in Korean digital comics and fiction but relatively uncommon in live-action K-dramas, to the screen.

Its star-studded cast, including Ju, Shin, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young, further heightened expectations, particularly among fans eager to see how their favorite characters would be brought to life.

However, the series received mixed reactions following its premiere. Some viewers criticized the costumes and props for failing to fully capture the fantasy setting, while others debated the actors' appearances and resemblance to their original characters.

The controversy, however, helped fuel interest in the series. As the story progressed, the actors' performances and relationships between the characters increasingly took center stage, with the blossoming romance between Navier and Heinrey drawing viewers deeper into the narrative.

At the heart of that turnaround was Lee Jong-suk.

The actor reportedly enlisted designer Seo Seung-yeon, known for creating stage outfits for K-pop idols, to design his costumes, paying particular attention to bringing Heinrey's visual appeal to life.

From the flamboyant, free-spirited prince to the affectionate man who reveals his softer side around Navier, Lee carefully captured the character's contrasting charms.

His greatest strength, however, became increasingly apparent in the latter half of the series: romance.

Lee convincingly portrayed Heinrey's emotional transformation, from a mischievous prince who approaches Navier while harboring secrets to a man who openly and wholeheartedly pursues his love for her.

Even the elaborate, potentially cheesy dialogue characteristic of fantasy period dramas felt natural thanks to Lee's gentle delivery and expressive gaze.

In scenes opposite Shin, Lee effortlessly shifted between playfulness and sincerity, making Heinrey a convincing new romantic partner for Navier after the emotional wounds inflicted by her marriage to Sovieshu.

While early discussions surrounding the series largely focused on its aesthetics and fantasy setting, praise for Lee and Shin's romantic chemistry became increasingly prominent as the drama approached its finale.

Lee has long established himself as one of Korea's leading romance actors through dramas such as "I Can Hear Your Voice," "Doctor Stranger," "Pinocchio," "While You Were Sleeping" and "Romance Is a Bonus Book."

With "The Remarried Empress," he expanded his repertoire by bringing greater depth to a romantic character in a fantasy setting.

Despite the pressure of living up to the expectations of devoted fans of the original story, Lee succeeded in making Heinrey his own.

From Park Soo-ha in "I Can Hear Your Voice" to Cha Eun-ho in "Romance Is a Bonus Book" and now Prince Heinrey in "The Remarried Empress," Lee has demonstrated that his romantic appeal transcends genres and eras.

Even in the unfamiliar territory of Korean romance fantasy, Lee has once again proved why he deserves the title of "romance king."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.