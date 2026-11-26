Playing a villain audiences cannot quite bring themselves to hate, actress Lee Se-young has delivered a career-defining performance as Rashta in the Disney+ fantasy romance series "The Remarried Empress," which concluded its 10-episode run Wednesday.

From her striking transformation into a Western-style fantasy character to her nuanced portrayal of an increasingly desperate antagonist, Lee emerged as one of the most talked-about stars of the series, with even her character's downfall becoming a highly anticipated moment among viewers.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, "The Remarried Empress" follows Navier (Shin Min-a), the seemingly perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, whose husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), falls for a runaway slave named Rashta (Lee). When the emperor demands a divorce, Navier agrees on one condition: that she be allowed to remarry Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), a prince of the Western Kingdom.

The live-action adaptation initially raised concerns over how a Korean production would recreate the original webtoon's Western-inspired fantasy setting. However, the series went on to top rankings in 45 countries following its release, spawning countless memes and viral reaction images.

Among its ensemble cast, Lee stood out for bringing unexpected depth to Rashta, a character whose endearing appearance often contrasts sharply with her manipulative behavior.

Lee previously said she put more effort into her appearance for the role than for any of her previous projects.

"I wondered why people couldn't hate her even though she did things that deserved criticism," Lee said at the series' press conference. "I thought she would be hated unless she had a fair complexion and looked beautiful."

Appearing on comedian Heo Kyung-hwan's show, Lee also shared the extent of her physical preparation for the role.

"When I read the original webtoon, I thought Rashta absolutely had to be beautiful. There's something incredibly lovable about her that contrasts with the things she says and does," she said.

"I wanted to look as beautiful as I possibly could, so I really worked hard on taking care of my appearance. I frequently applied sunscreen and sun spray because I thought Rashta should have a fair complexion. I had happily gained about 8 kilograms after finishing 'Motel California,' but I lost it all."

While Lee previously showcased her understated elegance in the Korean historical romance "The Red Sleeve," she embraced an entirely different aesthetic in "The Remarried Empress," sporting elaborate Western-style gowns and hair.

Yet it was her acting that ultimately made Rashta so compelling. Lee captured the character's seemingly innocent expressions, affectionate mannerisms and signature habit of referring to herself in the third person, while subtly hinting at the calculation behind her apparent naivety.

As the story progressed, she skillfully portrayed Rashta's growing ambition, insecurity and increasingly erratic behavior as the character found herself backed into a corner.

Lee became so immersed in the role that Rashta's distinctive speech pattern even followed her off-screen.

At the series' press conference, she said, "Se-young is so happy to meet you all today," referring to herself in the third person just as Rashta does.

During a recent appearance on the online entertainment show "MMTG," Lee slipped into the same speech pattern without realizing it.

"I spent a year talking like that and thought I had finally gotten out of the habit, but I guess it came out unconsciously while I was doing promotional activities," she said.

Ahead of the finale, Lee expressed her affection for the character in a farewell message, once again adopting Rashta's signature way of speaking.

"It was such a precious experience to encounter a new world and a character unlike anything I had experienced before," she said. "Rashta was happy thanks to all of you."

With "The Remarried Empress" now concluded, Lee's portrayal of a character who is neither entirely lovable nor entirely detestable stands out as one of the most memorable performances of the series — a rare case of a villain whose downfall generated almost as much anticipation as the heroine's triumph.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.