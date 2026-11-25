Korean actor Son Suk-ku has opened up about the deep psychological and physical preparation behind his latest role in the Netflix mystery thriller series "The Blue Road," a gripping cross-border crime drama featuring an unprecedented investigative partnership between top representative actors from Korea and Japan.

Following two detectives investigating a string of gruesome international murders marked by twisted corpses and cryptic messages, the series stars Son as Kim Seok, a sharp-witted and relentless detective with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, who teams up with a Japanese counterpart to crack the case.

To bring Kim Seok to life, Son altered everything from his vocal tone and speech patterns to his physical frame, shedding significant weight for the role.

"I lost a lot of weight because this story begins wearing the mask of a detective mystery," Son explained during an interview with The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul, Wednesday. "Kim Seok is someone who has been chasing a culprit for a very long time. Having gone without proper meals or sleep for so long during his pursuit, I felt losing weight naturally aligned with the character's reality."

However, Son emphasized that his transformation went beyond surface-level aesthetics. "I didn't change my appearance simply for the sake of a makeover. This is a story about people thrown into a current of history that has been flowing for a very long time. I wanted to reflect that weight and tell the unseen stories beneath the surface."

In the series, Kim Seok joins forces with Japanese detective Inose, played by acclaimed Japanese actor Eita Nagayama. Reflecting on their cross-border collaboration, Son expressed deep admiration for his co-star, noting an immediate artistic kinship that transcended language barriers.

"As actors, our approaches to acting are very similar. Even before speaking, we shared the same emotional wavelength," Son said. "I believe an actor’s job is to uncover what isn't explicitly written in the script, and our ways of interpreting the text literarily were remarkably alike. While filming, I even told him, 'You treat acting as if you are cherishing a precious lover, and I’m the same way.'"

Having begun his own acting career abroad, Son deeply empathized with the vulnerability and self-doubt Nagayama might have felt working on a Korean production. He recalled being particularly moved by Nagayama's dedication on set.

"When you act in a foreign environment, the only thing you can hold onto is your own craft," Son noted. "What amazed me was that Nagayama insisted on having every single Korean direction the director gave me translated for him. At first, I wondered if it was efficient since it took up a lot of time. But at a certain point, I was deeply moved realizing he was listening to all my directions just so he could calibrate his own performance to support mine."

Looking at the broader landscape, Son acknowledged the current challenges facing the Korean film and television industry, expressing a desire for Korean content to take a bold step forward. Personally, he views the period around 2025 as the beginning of his "second chapter" as an actor.

"In trying to offer audiences fresh experiences they haven't seen before, I’ve ventured into American films including 'Bedford Park' and took on projects like 'The Blue Road,'" he shared. "Even with my upcoming unreleased projects, my criterion for choosing work has shifted. Rather than chasing short-term buzz or fleeting popularity, I now look for projects with longevity that can consistently offer something new to viewers."

Son defined Kim Seok’s journey as "a story about a coward overcoming his fear." And he thinks the ending scene shows that message best.

"When I filmed the ending, I worked hard to ensure the moment he lowers his gun didn't feel cliché, hoping viewers would truly ponder what was going through his mind," Son added. "I hope audiences rewatch that scene and ask themselves what 'not being afraid' means to them if they were in his shoes. Beyond pure entertainment, I believe this is a drama that leaves you with much to think about."















