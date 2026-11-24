When SBS’ "Good Partner" first aired in 2024, few expected a divorce-themed legal drama to become a nationwide phenomenon, peaking at nearly 20 percent in viewership ratings.

Now, with the arrival of "Good Partner" Season 2, which premiered Friday and is also streaming on Netflix, critics and viewers alike are praising the drama for proving that its initial success was no fluke, as its second episode has already surged to nearly 10 percent.

At the center of the action is Rebom, the premier divorce law firm founded by veteran attorney Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra).

Rather than simply recycling the winning formula of the original, Season 2 expands its narrative scope right out of the gate.

Written once again by real-life divorce attorney Choi Yu-na, the series translates actual courtroom cases into gripping, dopamine-fueled television, elevated this time around by fresh generational dynamics, new rivals and deeper personal stakes.

Season 2 retains the cathartic thrill of resolving messy domestic disputes while raising the stakes of its weekly cases. Episode 1 opens with a sharp twist as a weeping husband accuses his wife of infidelity, only for the truth to emerge that he cheated first and coerced her into signing an "open marriage" agreement. Episode 2 dives into an explosive entanglement of gambling, assault and narcotics.

The primary engine driving this season’s fresh energy is the arrival of two major new characters, Kang Hye-seong (Kim Hye-yoon) and Park Tae-soo (Park Hae-jin).

Kim steps into the role of Hye-seong, a five-year associate who refuses to bow to toxic workplace culture or compromise her principles.

Her grit and audacity, demonstrated when she keeps a complete poker face even after being blindsided by her own client, make her instantly compelling. Furthermore, the sudden reappearance of the biological mother who abandoned her and her father hints at why Hye-seong is so personally invested in divorce law and why she chose Rebom.

Park adds levity and friction as Tae-soo, the head of a rival law firm who built his reputation on a popular YouTube channel offering legal consultations. Connected to Eun-kyung since their college days studying for the bar exam, Tae-soo acts as Rebom’s constant thorn in the side. From poaching Rebom’s prospective clients and office buildings to entering a bidding war to recruit Hye-seong, his petty yet charming antagonism injects welcome humor and breathing room into the heavy subject matter.

Jang Na-ra remains unshakable anchor

Above all, Jang’s commanding presence serves as the vital bridge connecting Season 1 and Season 2.

Returning as Rebom’s managing partner, Eun-kyung demonstrates razor-sharp judgment and an unwavering sense of responsibility toward her clients. With her decisive delivery and restrained expressions, Jang effortlessly balances Eun-kyung’s unsentimental professionalism with a quiet, perceptive empathy for the emotional wreckage her clients endure.

Blending relatable anxieties around marriage, sharp legal strategy and standout performances from Jang, Kim and Park, "Good Partner" Season 2 makes a formidable impression in its premiere week.

It captures both the bitter realism of broken relationships and the exhilarating catharsis of legal justice. As Eun-kyung and Hye-seong navigate their differences, their journey toward becoming truly "good" partners has only just begun.