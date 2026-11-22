Global views for the webtoon "The Remarried Empress" surged 35-fold following the premiere of its Disney+ drama adaptation, highlighting the growing synergy between Korean web content and global streaming platforms.

During the two weeks from Nov. 3 to 16, global views for the original webtoon jumped about 35 times compared to the two-week period from Aug. 12 to 25, right before the drama's teaser trailer was released, Naver Webtoon, a digital comics platform operated by Webtoon Entertainment, said Sunday.

Viewership increased across all available languages, with Korean-language views soaring 54-fold and English-language views climbing 35-fold. Naver added that downloads and views for the original web novel on Naver Series jumped roughly 45-fold during the same period.

Set in a fictional Western country, the romance fantasy follows Navier (Shin Min-a), the empress of the Eastern Empire, who agrees to a divorce demanded by Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) on the condition that she can remarry Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), a prince from the neighboring Western Kingdom.

Premiering on Nov. 3, the drama adaptation became the most-watched local original series globally in the platform's history within its first three days.

The show ranked No. 1 among Korean content worldwide in the Disney+ TV show category on streaming analytics site FlixPatrol as of Saturday. It also topped the TV-OTT integrated drama buzz chart compiled by Good Data Corporation for the first week of November, capturing a 21.16 percent share.

The franchise began as a web novel written by Alphatart. It was later adapted into a webtoon written by HereLee and illustrated by Sumpul, which recently surpassed 3 billion cumulative global views.

"Seeing a story that began years ago gain new attention through a drama adaptation and expand into web novels, webtoons, drama and animation shows the power and potential of intellectual property," Alphatart, HereLee and Sumpul said in a joint statement, thanking readers for their long-standing support.

The hit series, made by Naver Webtoon's video production arm Studio N, also shows the studio's growing production strength, following the success of Netflix's "Bloodhounds" Season 2 and TVING's "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" earlier this year.

"Through 'The Remarried Empress,' we saw once again how a webtoon builds a global fanbase that drives its screen success, and how the drama's popularity then brings readers back to the original web novel and webtoon," a Naver Webtoon official said. "We will continue to help more stories reach global audiences and new readers."