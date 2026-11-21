SBS legal drama "Good Partner" has returned for its second season after nearly two years, introducing a new partnership between Jang Na-ra and Kim Hye-yoon that promises sharp courtroom confrontations, contrasting personalities and an evolving bond between two divorce lawyers.

The first episode of "Good Partner 2," which aired Friday, recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 8.4 percent and a peak of 9.9 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. The figure surpassed the 7.8 percent premiere rating of the first season, giving the sequel a promising start.

The new season follows Cha Eun-kyung (Jang), a seasoned divorce attorney who heads her own law firm, and Kang Hye-seong (Kim), a fiercely determined lawyer who joins her as a partner.

The series is once again written by Choi Yu-na, a practicing divorce attorney who also penned the first season, while director Seo Min-jung takes the helm this time.

Although divorce cases remain central to the story, the new season places greater emphasis on humor and warmth, using its colorful characters to balance the emotional weight of marital disputes.

A fiery first encounter

The premiere introduced the two lawyers through an intense legal battle that quickly established their contrasting approaches to the profession.

Cha has expanded her reputation as the head of Rebom Law Firm, which specializes in divorce cases. Known for her confidence, sharp judgment and uncompromising principles, she has built a successful practice but faces an increasingly heavy workload as the firm grows.

Although associate attorney Jeon Eun-ho (Pyo Ji-hoon) remains a dependable colleague, Cha has struggled to find a partner capable of helping her manage the expanding business.

Meanwhile, Kang has been independently handling cases in the city of Gwangjin when she takes on the divorce case of Seo Ji-hoon (Yoon Park), whose marriage is falling apart because of his wife's infidelity.

Confident that she will win, Kang is caught off guard when she discovers that Seo's wife, Park Na-yeon (Go Won-hee), has hired Cha as her attorney.

The courtroom confrontation proves to be an eye-opening experience for Kang, who witnesses firsthand the formidable legal skills that have made Cha a respected figure in the field.

Cha, however, is equally intrigued by the younger lawyer's determination.

Despite knowing that her own client bears some responsibility for the marital breakdown, Kang continues to defend him vigorously.

After the case concludes, Kang tells Cha, "We have to fight as hard as we can for our clients, don't we?"

Impressed by her commitment, Cha responds, "You're absolutely cut out for divorce law."

The exchange marks a turning point in their relationship, as Cha recognizes in Kang the dedicated divorce attorney she has been searching for.

A new partnership brings fresh energy

The introduction of Kang marks a significant change from the first season, in which the relationship between Cha and Han Yu-ri (Nam Ji-hyun) formed one of the drama's central emotional threads.

This time, Kang brings a different dynamic to the law firm.

Her outspoken confidence stands in contrast to Cha's cool professionalism and Jeon's warm but occasionally clumsy personality, creating opportunities for both conflict and humor.

Actor Park Hae-jin also joins the cast as a new character, Park Tae-su, adding another element to the evolving relationships within the firm.

Much of the anticipation surrounding the second season centers on the chemistry between Jang and Kim.

Cha and Kang differ sharply in temperament and working style. One is an experienced lawyer who approaches cases with calculated precision, while the other is bold, passionate and unafraid to challenge established practices.

Yet their willingness to recognize each other's abilities suggests that their relationship could develop into something more meaningful than a conventional workplace partnership.

The evolving friendship and professional bond between the two female attorneys, often described in Korean entertainment as a "womance," is expected to become one of the season's main attractions.

Strong debut raises expectations

"Good Partner 2" benefits from the recognition and loyal fan base established by its predecessor.

Its return also comes amid a favorable run for SBS' Friday-Saturday drama lineup, with recent series such as "Manager Kim" and "Doctor X: Mafia in White" attracting attention through fast-paced storytelling and compelling genre elements.

The new season's premiere followed a similar formula, delivering brisk developments, clearly defined conflicts and tense confrontations between its central characters.

The strong opening ratings suggest that viewers remain interested in the franchise despite the changes to its cast and character dynamics.

However, the sequel also faces considerable pressure to live up to the success of the original.

While the new characters and relationships offer fresh possibilities, the series must preserve the qualities that made the first season popular while establishing a distinct identity of its own.

The premiere has demonstrated the potential of the Jang-Kim pairing, but the larger question is whether their contrasting personalities and developing partnership can sustain a compelling story throughout the season.

For now, "Good Partner 2" has made an encouraging start, with its new leading duo offering a fresh reason for viewers to return to the courtroom.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.