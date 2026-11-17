As leaders of the United States, China and Russia prepare to sit down together for a trilateral summit this week, a historical drama about a small kingdom caught between great powers has arrived on Korean television.

KBS TV’s new period drama “Sword & Silence,” known in Korean as “Munmu,” premiered Saturday.

It follows King Munmu (626-681 A.D.) as he unites the kingdoms of Silla, Goguryeo and Baekje on the Korean Peninsula before confronting his former ally, the Tang dynasty (618-907) of ancient China, one of the world’s then-superpowers.

The 28-episode series reportedly cost around 30 billion won ($21 million), the largest budget ever for a KBS epic. The series is also streaming globally on Netflix.

The timing is hard to ignore. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit opens Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, where a trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Thursday. Their agenda is expected to range from the wars in Ukraine and Iran to nuclear arms control and security on the Korean Peninsula.

There are concerns that the three powers could cut deals among themselves, much like at the 1945 Yalta Conference, while ignoring the voices of directly affected countries like Korea.

‘Decisions that save or doom a nation’

Director Kim Young-jo said he took on the project because the story spoke to Koreans today.

“I thought the message was powerful for Koreans living today, as remarkable figures of the three kingdoms and Tang influenced one another, changing the international situation, and one person’s judgment could save or doom a nation,” Kim said during a press conference for the series in October.

The story begins with a bargain: In the 7th century, Silla, the weakest of the three kingdoms, allied with Tang forces to defeat the Baekje kingdom in 660 and the Goguryeo dynasty in 668. The partnership, which had been engineered by Munmu’s father, King Muyeol, worked. But the ally soon turned into a new threat, as Tang moved to seize control of the entire peninsula, newly unified under King Munmu.

Unified Silla attacked Tang-held territory and fought an almost decade-long war to drive them out. Kim said that decision is at the heart of the drama.

“Simply describing the courage of King Munmu, who preemptively attacked Tang with enormous courage because he could not lose Silla, is meaningful in itself,” he said.

Diplomacy, then the sword

It would be a mistake to view the series as a simple story of resistance. Silla’s survival depended first on diplomacy. For years, Muyeol traveled to rival kingdoms, won the support of the Tang emperor and offered concessions in exchange for military support.

The English title, “Sword & Silence,” captures that tension. Although the producers have not officially explained the title, it can be seen as a balance between taking bold military action and the patient diplomacy that comes before it.

The director also resisted a one-sided portrayal. He said the drama follows the thinking of figures in Goguryeo, Baekje and Tang in detail, so viewers can sympathize with them all.

Actor Jang Hyuk, who plays Goguryeo’s powerful leader Yeon Gaesomun, said the strategies and diplomacy of the three kingdoms and Tang are what make the show compelling.

Lee Hyun-wook plays Munmu, with Kim Kang-woo as Muyeol and Park Sung-woong as Kim Yu-sin, Silla’s celebrated general.

What the drama asks

Producers of the series said they explored what set Silla apart from Goguryeo and Baekje, and what can bring people together today. Culminating in the first unified dynasty on the Korean Peninsula, Silla ended exhausting wars and rivalries, laid a stable political and economic foundation for lasting peace and brought different cultures together.

“'Munmu' is a story of the blood shed by heroes to become one country, as Silla embraced the people of Goguryeo and Baekje and fought Tang alongside them,” the director said.

Historical comparisons have their limits, as the Tang Dynasty is not modern China and 7th-century rivalries do not always mirror today’s politics. The producers also said they are not trying to portray any side as a villain.

Nevertheless, questions the series raises feel very familiar today. What should a smaller nation do when major powers decide issues that affect its fate? For viewers watching the summit news from Shenzhen this week, “Sword & Silence” is a reminder that even nations left out of major talks must still choose their own path.