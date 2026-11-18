Disney+ is taking a long-term approach in Korea, shifting its focus from a short-term race for subscribers to building a sustainable, fandom-driven entertainment hub, the Korean branch of the U.S. streaming giant said Wednesday.

Marking the fifth anniversary of its Korean launch, Kim So-youn, managing director of the Walt Disney Company Korea, described the streaming landscape not as an endgame, but as a long game.

"The streaming business is not about short-lived wins," Kim said during a press conference in Seoul. "Our goal is not to chase the speed of competitors, but to use our strengths to provide integrated entertainment and achieve healthy, sustainable growth."

Since introducing Korean originals in 2022, Disney+ has seen a sharp rise in global viewership. Annual viewing hours for Korean content have surged 27-fold in Central and South America, sevenfold across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and sixfold in the U.S. and Canada, according to the company.

To build on that momentum, the platform is pushing a three-part strategy: expanding investment in Korean content, broadening audience access through partnerships and scaling its entertainment offerings, particularly in sports.

Choi Yeon-u, head of local content at Walt Disney Company Korea, introduced a four-part content roadmap centered on distinct storytelling, smart curation for global appeal, a growing unscripted slate and new creative formats.

The fantasy romance "The Remarried Empress" recently became the most-viewed Disney+ local content globally within its first three days on the platform.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing a wave of new releases, including a second season of "Moving," "The Koreans," an adaptation of the FX series "The Americans," "Portraits of Delusion," "Born Guilty," "The Miracles of the Namiya General Store," "Code" and "A Man's Man."

Reality and variety shows are also taking a bigger role. Following the global success of "Battle of Fates," a survival show featuring fortune tellers and shamans, Disney+ announced a second season of the hit series. The show is already set for a U.K. adaptation, with Mexican and Spanish versions also under review.

Disney+ is also expanding its lineup with new concepts, including an anti-romance reality show called "Friend-zoned," which tests friendships between men and women.

The platform will also introduce sitcoms, mid-form content and documentaries featuring prominent Korean cultural figures and athletes.

While heavy investments in Korean originals have produced global hits, local user numbers have remained a challenge. Addressing questions about domestic market competition, Kim maintained that Korea serves as a vital engine for the broader global business.

"We are not increasing our investment in Korean content just for the domestic market," Kim said. "We do it to create a growth engine for our entire global business, which is why we must approach this from a long-term business perspective."

Along with its content lineup, Disney+ is expanding viewer access through its ad-supported standard tier and partnerships with platforms such as Gmarket. In sports, the service is expanding live coverage via ESPN, spanning major esports events with the Korea e-Sports Association, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the upcoming 2027 Formula E season.

"By bringing together Disney’s distinctive storytelling and global fandoms with Korea’s exceptional creative talent, we aim to build deeper, lasting connections with audiences and evolve Disney+ into a digital centerpiece that brings fans and stories together,” the managing director said.