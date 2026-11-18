The production team behind the upcoming second season of tvN’s variety show “Bogum Magical” said Wednesday that it would seek to minimize viewer discomfort over cast Ko Kyung-pyo’s appearance, following his drunk driving crash.

“We are bewildered by this unexpected situation and deeply regret it,” the team said Wednesday in a statement.

The announcement came as broadcasters and streaming platforms moved to reduce Ko's screen time after a drunk driving incident involving the actor.

Debuted in 2010, Ko is known for his roles in the film "Decision to Leave" (2022) and TV series "Reply 1988" (2015). He joined "Bogum Magical" as a new cast in the second series, which is scheduled for release in Korea and on multiple global streaming platforms later this month.

"Bogum Magical 2" follows actor Park Bo-gum, a licensed barber, and two other casts living in one place and interacting with each other as they run a village hair salon and build connections with local residents.

Ko crashed his passenger car into a garbage truck whose crew was working in Donggyo-dong, Seoul’s Mapo District, on Saturday. His blood alcohol concentration was at least 0.08 percent, enough to cause license revocation.

The actor acknowledged his wrongdoing in an apology posted on social media the following day and said he would halt all planned activities.

While apologizing, the team admitted difficulties in editing a program built around three main cast members.

“Each cast member’s role and screen time are closely intertwined with the overall structure of the program, presenting practical limitations,” according to the statement. “Nevertheless, we will do our utmost to minimize viewer discomfort without disrupting the viewing experience.”

Other entertainment programs featuring Ko have also decided to edit out his appearances as much as possible. They include MBC’s “Hangout With Yoo,” tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B Side” and “Amazing Saturday” and Tving’s “Great Escape: Urban Legends.”



