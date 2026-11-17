Korean star Son Suk-ku and acclaimed Japanese actor Eita Nagayama join forces for a high-stakes cross-border manhunt in Netflix’s upcoming thriller "The Blue Road."

Adapted from the hit Korean-Japanese webtoon, the series follows the two detectives as they hunt down a brutal serial killer leaving behind a trail of grotesque corpses and cryptic messages across international borders. The series is directed by Han Jun-hee, whose credits include the films "Coin Locker Girl" (2015) and "Hit-and-Run Squad" (2019), as well as Netflix’s hit series "D.P." Seasons 1 (2021) and 2 (2023).

Han recalled his encounter with the original work about two decades ago. "While it has a grotesque charm, I felt it also carries a deep emotional undertone and the distinct appeal of a hard-boiled genre while allowing for a rich and diverse narrative," he said during a press conference at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on Tuesday.

Discussing the lead characters, he added, "I wondered what would happen if two characters, each strong enough to anchor their own story, met. They appear completely opposite yet share certain similarities."

In the series, Son stars as Kim Seok, a sharp and tenacious investigator from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, while Nagayama plays Inose, a fiery and driven detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Although tackling the role of law enforcement is familiar territory for Son — having previously played investigators in "Big Bet" (2022), "A Killer Paradox" (2024) and "Nine Puzzles" (2025) — he poured intense dedication into carving out an entirely fresh persona.

Son said that he joined the project after hitting a wall in his career. "Around the time I came across 'The Blue Road,' I felt like I had reached a limit as an actor — much like a 100-meter runner stuck in the 13-second barrier," he said. "Thinking that meeting the director might help me break through to the next level, I pitched more ideas than usual. I changed my appearance, voice and tone, venturing into territory I previously avoided."

For Nagayama, stepping into the project followed an unforgettable, enthusiastic pitch from the director himself. "The director told me, 'Among Korean directors, no one knows or loves Japanese film and television as much as I do,' and that I was the only choice for Inose, which truly moved me," he recalled.

Praising his co-star, Nagayama added, "I’ve long been a fan of his work, so I was nervous at first, but the moment we met, I knew we shared the same sensibility. While delivering lines in Korean and Japanese had its challenges, I had zero worries about our communication as actors."

Han said the series intentionally subverts conventional buddy-cop tropes. "Usually, a buddy project features a main lead and a supporting helper, but in this series, both characters are strong enough to headline their own projects," he noted. "They become so intertwined that it gets confusing whose original personality is whose." He pointed out that multiple complex duos weave through the narrative, making the volatile character relationships a major driving force of the show.

"The Blue Road" premieres Friday on Netflix.



