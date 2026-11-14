Seven years after stepping away from domestic television, former Olympic short track legend Viktor An — formerly known as Ahn Hyun-soo — is once again at the center of a public storm. His upcoming appearance on Korean television has reignited fierce debates over national identity, sports loyalty and public sentiment.

According to broadcasting network TV Chosun, An is set to appear as a "hidden coach" on the upcoming sports reality show "Speed Queen," premiering on Nov. 25.

The program follows aspiring athletes as they prepare for national team selection trials and features an elite coaching panel that includes a retired short track speed skater and four-time Olympic gold medalist Chun Lee-kyung and Kim A-rang, a former short track speed skater who is currently active as a broadcaster and sports commentator.

For An, who has kept a low profile since January 2019, the role marks a high-stakes return to the Korean spotlight.

The announcement instantly triggered heavy backlash across online communities and social media platforms in Korea. Critics zeroed in on his history of changing nationalities, questioning the appropriateness of casting a former athlete who relinquished his Korean citizenship.

"Why would the network cast someone with Russian nationality when there are plenty of other great Korean short track athletes?" one online user protested, while another questioned, "Does he have the right to coach athletes striving for the national team?" Others directed their anger at the show's producers, accusing them of "prioritizing sensationalism over public sentiment."

However, not all reactions were hostile. Some viewers defended the casting, arguing that An’s athletic achievements transcend political boundaries. Supporters pointed out his legendary status in the sport — he is regarded as one of the greatest short track skaters of all time — and suggested his role should be viewed objectively, much like hiring a foreign coach for their expertise.

An’s complex relationship with the Korean public dates back decades. After dominating the ice and winning three gold medals for South Korea at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics, he became a Russian citizen in 2011 following disputes with the domestic skating union. He went on to secure another three gold medals under the Russian flag at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Following his retirement from competitive racing in 2020, An transitioned into coaching, serving on the staff of the Chinese national short track team during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

His previous attempts to re-enter the Korean sporting ecosystem, such as his 2023 application for a coaching position with the Seongnam City Hall skating team, similarly collapsed under intense public pressure.

As "Speed Queen" prepares to air, the mounting controversy highlights how deep-seated public sensitivities surrounding national allegiance continue to follow the former champion whenever he attempts a professional comeback in Korea.