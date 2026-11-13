'Superstar K' returns, 'King of Mask Singer' gets revamp as music shows seek revival

Korean music entertainment shows are seeking a fresh start as once-dominant audition competitions and music mystery programs prepare to return with new approaches.

Mnet's "Superstar K," widely regarded as the original Korean television audition show, is set to make a comeback after approximately 11 years, while MBC's "King of Mask Singer" is shifting from its long-running weekly format to a seasonal structure.

The recently announced returns of both programs represent more than an attempt to revive nostalgia. They mark an effort to revisit formulas that once proved successful in a music entertainment landscape that has changed dramatically.

In the past, televised auditions served as a major gateway for unknown singers to gain recognition and develop into stars. The concept of guessing the identities of masked performers also offered viewers a fresh form of entertainment.

Today, however, platforms such as YouTube and short-form video services have diversified the ways emerging artists can reach audiences, while viewers' content consumption habits have also evolved.

The two programs are taking different approaches. While "Superstar K" aims to revive the essence of audition shows by discovering new stars, "King of Mask Singer" is seeking to maintain its competitiveness as a long-running program by refreshing its established format.

Attention is turning to whether their renewed efforts can inject fresh energy into Korea's music entertainment industry.

"Superstar K," which premiered in 2009, played a pivotal role in transforming the country's television audition landscape.

The program gained enormous popularity by allowing ordinary contestants to compete onstage, with judges' evaluations and audience votes determining the eventual winner. It also highlighted contestants' personal growth and behind-the-scenes stories, creating compelling narratives that extended beyond the competition itself.

The show produced an impressive lineup of singers who went on to establish successful careers. Among them were season two winner Huh Gak, John Park, Kang Seung-yoon, Roy Kim and indie band Busker Busker.

After appearing on the program, these artists continued their careers through music releases, concerts and television appearances, demonstrating the potential of singers who emerged from audition competitions.

The journey of ordinary people transforming into stars through their performances was particularly appealing to viewers, offering both emotional inspiration and a sense of shared achievement. This helped audition programs evolve into entertainment content capable of building dedicated fan communities.

Over time, however, audition programs began to lose their novelty.

Broadcasters introduced a growing number of competition shows, while specialized auditions emerged across genres such as trot, K-pop idols, bands and vocal performance.

As similar competition structures and editing techniques became increasingly common, viewers began to experience fatigue. What had once been an exciting platform for discovering new stars gradually became a familiar television formula.

More importantly, aspiring musicians now have numerous ways to introduce their music without relying on televised auditions.

On platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, individuals can upload singing videos directly and gauge public reactions. The growing number of channels dedicated to music content has also weakened the once-exclusive role of television audition programs in discovering new talent.

These changes present clear challenges for the returning "Superstar K."

Simply attempting to recreate its past success may not be enough to meet the expectations of today's viewers. Beyond identifying contestants with exceptional vocal abilities, the program will need to find compelling ways to showcase artists with distinctive musical identities and broad public appeal.

"King of Mask Singer," meanwhile, demonstrated the potential of music entertainment through a different approach.

Since its debut in 2015, the program has maintained audience interest with its distinctive concept of guessing the identities of performers hidden behind elaborate masks.

Its defining feature was that contestants were judged solely on their voices and performances, without revealing their names, professions or previous careers.

One of the show's biggest attractions was the moment when an unexpected contestant removed their mask and revealed their identity.

In addition to professional singers, the program featured actors, comedians and athletes who surprised viewers with their vocal abilities. Audiences enjoyed trying to identify the performers alongside the celebrity panel.

By allowing contestants to be evaluated on their voices rather than their fame, appearance or established public image, the show was widely credited with introducing a new approach to music entertainment.

The combination of music and mystery was central to the program's longevity.

It maintained the tension of a singing competition while adding entertainment value through the process of uncovering contestants' identities. Its diverse song selections and lineup of performers spanning multiple generations also contributed to its lasting popularity.

MBC's decision to introduce a seasonal format appears aimed at refreshing both the program's structure and production approach.

While long-running weekly programs typically prioritize consistency by maintaining established formats, seasonal programming offers opportunities to introduce new concepts and cast members.

The change could help renew audience interest while giving producers time between seasons to rest, reorganize and develop fresh ideas.

The return of "Superstar K" and the transformation of "King of Mask Singer" reflect both the challenges facing music entertainment and efforts to explore its enduring potential.

Music remains a form of content that resonates with audiences across generations, and the ability to tell personal stories through songs continues to hold considerable appeal.

The excitement of discovering new voices and the thrill of unexpected performances remain among the genre's greatest strengths.

As the two programs prepare for their next chapters, attention is focused on whether they can move beyond the recognition of their established names and deliver fresh entertainment experiences that resonate with contemporary audiences.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.