Kim Go-eun, Gang Dong-won to star in new Netflix series
Summary
Netflix said Thursday that Kim Go-eun and Gang Dong-won will star in The Twilight Between Us, their first collaboration. The historical romance follows a man and woman from feuding families who are forced to marry by royal decree. Gang plays Mu-yeong, an illegitimate son with martial arts skills, while Kim plays Su-ryeon, who is compelled to marry him after failing to become crown princess. Park Ji-eun wrote the series, which is directed by Kim Won-suk.
Key Facts
- Mu-yeong lives an isolated life despite his excellent martial arts skills and noble mind.
- Su-ryeon is the only daughter of the Han family.
- Park Ji-eun also wrote Queen of Tears and Crash Landing on You.
- Kim Won-suk is known for directing When Life Gives You Tangerines, My Mister and Signal.
Actors Kim Go-eun and Gang Dong-won have been cast in an upcoming historical romance drama, Netflix said Thursday, in what marks their first collaboration.
Titled "The Twilight Between Us," the action-packed series follows a man and a woman from two families that have been locked in a long feud, who are forced to marry by royal decree, according to the streaming platform.
Gang portrays Mu-yeong, an illegitimate son of the Kang family, who lives an isolated life despite his excellent martial arts skills and noble mind.
Kim plays Su-ryeon, the only daughter of the Han family, who is compelled to marry Mu-yeong after failing to become crown princess.
Park Ji-eun, who penned hit dramas such as "Queen of Tears" (2024) and "Crash Landing on You" (2019-2020), wrote the upcoming drama.
It is directed by hit producer Kim Won-suk, known for "When Life Gives You Tangerines" (2025), "My Mister" (2018) and "Signal" (2016).
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