Netflix to launch new 'Class Wars' series with focus on music

Netflix will launch the competition show "Vocal Class Wars" next year, following the success of its megahit series "Culinary Class Wars," the streaming platform said Wednesday.

Following the format of the cooking competition show, the upcoming series pits anonymous singers against musicians that have already become household names, according to Netflix.

It will be directed by Kim Hak-min, the producer behind "Culinary Class Wars," and Park Sung-hwan, known for producing "Just Makeup." The duo previously collaborated on the music audition show "Sing Again."

"Culinary Class Wars" is one of Netflix's hit original Korean shows, with the third season in the making. The show's first season topped Netflix's chart for most-popular non-English TV shows for three consecutive weeks.