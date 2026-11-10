'Dead-End Job' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart
Summary
Netflix said Wednesday that the Korean series Dead-End Job topped its non-English TV chart, recording 8.7 million views in the tracking week ending Sunday. Released Oct. 30, the series reached the top 10 in 76 countries and ranked first in 22. Doctor X: Mafia in White placed fourth with 3.7 million views, while KPop Demon Hunters ranked 10th in the English film category with 2.8 million views.
Key Facts
- Dead-End Job stars Lee Jae-wook and Kim Min-ha and combines horror and black comedy to satirize South Korea’s grind culture.
- Dead-End Job topped the chart in South Korea, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Vietnam, among 22 countries.
- Doctor X: Mafia in White is based on the Japanese series Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon and follows surgeon Gye Su-jeong, played by Kim Ji-won, as she challenges hospital corruption.
- KPop Demon Hunters reached the English film top 10 in four countries and marked its 69th week in the ranking.
The Korean original series "Dead-End Job" has topped Netflix's non-English TV series chart, the streaming platform said Wednesday.
The Netflix series, released Oct. 30, accumulated 8.7 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.
The series, starring Lee Jae-wook and Kim Min-ha, blends horror and black comedy and satirizes South Korea's grind culture.
It landed in the top 10 in 76 countries and topped the chart in 22 of them, including South Korea, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Vietnam.
The Korean medical drama series "Doctor X: Mafia in White" ranked No. 4 with 3.7 million views.
Based on the Japanese series "Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon," it follows genius surgeon Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won), who challenges corruption in her hospital.
In the English film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" ranked No. 10, marking its 69th week in the top 10. It accumulated 2.8 million views and reached the top 10 in four countries.
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