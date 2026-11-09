Actor Kang Ha-neul will appear as a psychiatrist in the upcoming medical drama "Mind Doctor," set to premiere in the first half of next year, its broadcaster said Monday.

In the series, Kang portrays Si-chan, a cold genius surgeon, who transitions into psychiatry after his brother's death, according to MBC.

It marks the actor's first appearance in a medical drama since his debut.

The cast also includes Kim Hye-jun, Huh Joon-ho and Kim Sun-young.