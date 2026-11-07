From 'The King: Eternal Monarch' to 'The Remarried Empress': Why fictional royalty keeps captivating K-drama fans

Crowns, palaces, emperors and empresses may seem far removed from modern life, but they remain irresistible subjects in Korean dramas.

Ordinary people can become members of the royal family overnight, emperors can rule in modern-day Korea and an empress can even demand the right to remarry after her husband asks for a divorce.

Because these royal worlds exist only in fiction, the possibilities are virtually endless. From romantic fantasies to political intrigue and parallel universes, Korean dramas have repeatedly reinvented royalty in imaginative ways.

Here are four series that bring fictional royal families to life, each with its own take on life behind palace walls.

'The Remarried Empress’

"The Remarried Empress" follows Navier (Shin Min-a), the empress of the Eastern Empire, whose husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), demands a divorce after falling for Rashta (Lee Se-young), an escaped slave.

Rather than fighting to save her marriage, Navier accepts the divorce on one condition: She wants to remarry Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), a prince of the Western Kingdom.

Set in the fictional Eastern Empire and Western Kingdom, the series creates an elaborate royal universe filled with magnificent palaces, lavish gowns, grand balls and a rigid social hierarchy.

Unlike conventional royal romances, the story centers on an empress who refuses to cling to a failing marriage and instead chooses a new future for herself.

Shin Min-a also takes on a strikingly different image as Navier, appearing in elaborate gowns and crowns that highlight the character's regal presence.

"The Remarried Empress" is available on Disney+.

'Princess Hours'

What if Korea had remained a monarchy?

That question forms the premise of MBC's 2006 hit drama "Princess Hours," also known by its Korean title "Goong."

The story follows Shin Chae-kyeong (Yoon Eun-hye), an ordinary high school student who unexpectedly marries Crown Prince Lee Shin (Ju Ji-hoon) because of a promise made years earlier by their families.

Suddenly thrust into the role of crown princess, Chae-kyeong must adapt to unfamiliar palace customs while continuing her life as a student.

The drama blends traditional Korean royal culture with everyday life in 2000s Korea. The crown prince and princess attend school in uniforms, while their every move draws intense public attention.

Traditional palace etiquette, royal weddings and traditional Korean clothing coexist with mobile phones, classrooms and teenage relationships.

The series combines an arranged royal marriage with first love, a romantic triangle and conflicts over succession to the throne.

Nearly two decades after its original broadcast, "Princess Hours" remains one of Korea's best-known dramas built around a fictional modern monarchy.

"Princess Hours" is available on Tving, Wavve and Watcha.

'The Last Empress'

SBS's 2018 drama "The Last Empress" also imagines a modern Korea ruled by a royal family, but takes a darker approach to palace life.

Musical actress Oh Sunny (Jang Na-ra) suddenly becomes empress after marrying Emperor Lee Hyuk (Shin Sung-rok).

Her seemingly glamorous new life quickly unravels as she discovers the secrets and corruption hidden behind the palace's luxurious facade.

The imperial family is portrayed as both a glamorous institution constantly watched by the public and a dangerous arena of power struggles.

Ambition, betrayal and even murder drive the fast-paced story, with the emperor, empress dowager and other royal figures caught in a web of intrigue.

At the center is Sunny's transformation from an ordinary musical actress into a woman determined to confront the palace's darkest secrets and challenge its power.

Rather than focusing primarily on romance, "The Last Empress" uses its fictional monarchy as the setting for an intense melodrama fueled by revenge, conspiracy and political conflict.

"The Last Empress" is available on Netflix and Watcha.

'The King: Eternal Monarch'

SBS's 2020 fantasy romance "The King: Eternal Monarch" takes the royal concept a step further by introducing two parallel worlds: the Republic of Korea and the Kingdom of Corea, a modern constitutional monarchy.

Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) accidentally crosses a mysterious portal into the Republic of Korea, a world that resembles his own but has no royal family.

There, he meets detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun), setting off a story that moves between the two universes.

In Lee Gon's world, the monarchy has survived into the modern era. Royal palaces and imperial guards exist alongside cars, smartphones and other features of contemporary society.

In the parallel Republic of Korea, however, there is no emperor or royal household.

The contrast becomes even more intriguing as people with identical appearances lead entirely different lives in the two worlds.

Lee Gon is more than a romantic lead. Haunted by a treasonous incident from his childhood, he seeks to uncover the secrets connecting the parallel universes while protecting his kingdom.

By combining royal romance, fantasy and mystery, "The King: Eternal Monarch" offers another interpretation of what a modern Korean monarchy might look like.

"The King: Eternal Monarch" is available on Netflix, Tving and Watcha.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.