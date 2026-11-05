Shin Min-a, Lee Jin-uk to appear in upcoming romance drama
Summary
Shin Min-a and Lee Jin-uk will portray former partners who reunite in an MBC romance drama set to premiere in the first half of next year. The series is set in a restaurant open only Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and follows its lead characters’ love, forgiveness and growth. Shin plays Eun-soo, who reunites with her former boyfriend after 12 years, while Lee plays the chef and her ex. Teo Yoo plays Eun-soo’s husband, a business executive.
Key Facts
- The series’ Korean title is Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays.
- Joo Hyun, known for The World of the Married, wrote the drama.
- Jung Dong-yoon, director of the sports drama Stove League, helmed the series.
Actors Shin Min-a and Lee Jin-uk will portray a couple who reunite after a breakup in an upcoming romance drama set to premiere in the first half of next year, its broadcaster said Thursday.
Set in a restaurant that only opens Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the series follows the love, forgiveness and growth of its lead characters, according to MBC.
The Korean title of the series is "Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays."
Shin portrays Eun-soo, who reunites with a boyfriend she broke up with 12 years ago, while Lee appears as the chef of the restaurant and Eun-soo's former boyfriend.
The series also features Teo Yoo as Eun-soo's husband, a business executive.
Joo Hyun, known for "The World of the Married," based on the BBC series "Doctor Foster," penned the upcoming drama, while director Jung Dong-yoon of the sports drama "Stove League" helmed the series.
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