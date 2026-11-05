Nearly 20 years after winning hearts as a young crown prince in the hit Korean drama "Princess Hours," actor Ju Ji-hoon has returned to a royal role in Disney+'s "The Remarried Empress." But his transformation into an emperor is drawing mixed reactions, with some viewers questioning his on-screen appearance and styling while others praise his commanding performance.

"The Remarried Empress," which premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 3, is based on the popular Korean web novel and webtoon of the same name. The adaptation had attracted considerable attention from fans of the original story even before its release.

Following the premiere, Ju's appearance as Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, quickly became a talking point among viewers.

Some expressed disappointment with how his complexion appeared on screen, saying he looked unusually tired. Others said his face appeared noticeably duller and more sallow than those of his fellow cast members.

However, an actor's appearance on screen can be influenced by makeup, lighting and color grading, making it inappropriate to draw conclusions about Ju's actual health from his appearance in the drama.

"Someone please give Ju Ji-hoon a reflector, too," one online commenter said, referring to the lighting equipment used to brighten actors' faces.

"His complexion looks even darker than his natural skin tone," another said.

Other reactions included, "He looks much older than the other actors," and "His styling is different from how I imagined Sovieshu."

Comparisons with 'Princess Hours' adds to the buzz

The discussion has also revived memories of Ju's breakout role in the 2006 MBC drama "Princess Hours."

In the romantic comedy, Ju played Crown Prince Lee Shin opposite Yoon Eun-hye as his love interest. His youthful appearance and on-screen chemistry with Yoon helped propel him to stardom, making the series one of the defining Korean romantic dramas of its era.

His return to a royal setting nearly two decades later has naturally invited comparisons between the two characters.

While Ju portrayed a young, sharp-featured crown prince in "Princess Hours," he now plays Sovieshu as a more imposing and authoritative emperor in "The Remarried Empress."

Some viewers have said that the contrasting personalities of the two characters, along with the different atmospheres of the productions, make direct comparisons based solely on appearance unfair.

Despite criticism of his styling, Ju has also received positive responses for his charisma and assured acting.

Viewers have praised his portrayal of Sovieshu's arrogance and complicated emotions, saying his performance gives the character weight and helps anchor the drama.

Others have suggested that the elaborate costumes, hairstyles and makeup associated with traditional romance fantasy productions may feel unfamiliar to Korean audiences, as the genre has been relatively uncommon in domestic television dramas.

Such productions often rely heavily on visually elaborate world-building, which can make casting choices and character styling particularly sensitive issues among fans of the original works.

For Ju, the role marks another chapter in a career that began with his memorable portrayal of a crown prince and has now brought him back as an emperor.

As "The Remarried Empress" continues its run, attention is turning to whether his performance can move the conversation beyond the early debate over his appearance and convince viewers of his interpretation of Sovieshu.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.