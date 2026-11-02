Korea’s most beloved veteran actors are leaving behind a deep sense of loss among audiences who grew up watching them on television and in movie theaters.

The deaths of Lee Soon-jae, Ahn Sung-ki and Choi Bool-am within less than a year have marked the loss of three towering figures who helped shape Korea’s popular culture for decades. Each made a different contribution to the entertainment industry, but all became household names whose presence extended far beyond their performances.

In Korea, they are often called “the nation’s favorite actors,” a term reserved for performers who have earned the affection and respect of generations of audiences. Their popularity went beyond fame. Through the characters they portrayed and the stories they brought into Korean homes, they became familiar companions in the everyday lives of millions.

Choi Bool-am: Father figure for many Koreans

Choi, widely remembered as Korea’s ideal on-screen father, died at a hospital in western Seoul on Oct. 29. He was 87.

For generations of viewers, Choi was more than an actor playing a father. He came to embody the image of a dependable, warm-hearted father figure through two of Korea’s most enduring television dramas.

He first gained widespread recognition as Chief Inspector Park Young-han in MBC’s long-running crime series “Chief Inspector” (1971-1989). His portrayal of an upright detective who pursued justice while showing compassion for ordinary people made him a familiar presence in Korean households.

He later became even more closely associated with the role of a father through another MBC TV show, “Country Diaries” (1980-2002), in which he played Kim, the respected head of a farming family in a rural village. The series ran for 22 years, making Choi’s character part of the lives of viewers who watched the show grow alongside their own families.

His image as a father figure extended beyond television dramas. From 2011, he hosted KBS’ food documentary “Korean Cuisine and Dining” for 14 years, traveling around the country to introduce regional food and the stories of the people there. Through the program, he brought the lives, traditions and memories of ordinary Koreans to viewers with his gentle voice.

Choi stepped down from the program after undergoing surgery last year. He had continued rehabilitation, but his health deteriorated in recent months.

Lee Soon-jae: Lifetime devotion to acting

Before Choi, veteran actor Lee Soon-jae died on Nov. 25, 2025, at the age of 91, following a career spanning nearly seven decades.

Lee began his acting career with the 1956 stage production “Beyond the Horizon” and went on to work across theater, television and film. He was known for his commanding performances in dramas such as “What on Earth is Love” (1991-1992) and his role in the hit sitcom “High Kick!” (2006-2007).

His appeal, however, was never limited to one generation. While older viewers remembered him for his serious roles in historical dramas and family series, younger audiences came to know a more humorous side of him through sitcoms, where he displayed a willingness to poke fun at his own image.

Lee remained committed to acting well into his 80s, taking on demanding theater roles, including the title role in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” In 2024, he won the grand prize at the KBS Drama Awards for his performance in the series “Dog Knows Everything,” becoming the oldest recipient of the broadcaster’s top acting honor.

Ahn Sung-ki: Life shaped by Korean cinema

Ahn Sung-ki, one of the most respected figures in Korean cinema, died on Jan. 5, at the age of 74.

Ahn made his acting debut as a child in the 1957 film “Twilight Train” and went on to appear in more than 170 films over a career spanning nearly seven decades. His filmography includes some of the most significant works in Korean cinema, such as “Mandala” (1981), “Whale Hunting” (1984), “Two Cops” (1993), “The Taebaek Mountains” (1994), “Nowhere to Hide” (1999) and “Silmido” (2003).

While Lee represented the enduring vitality of Korean theater and television, Ahn's career closely mirrored the development of the country's film industry. He worked with leading directors and actors across different generations, taking on a wide range of roles as Korean cinema evolved in style, scale and international recognition.

The three actors had different careers, but they all built a strong connection with the public over many years.

Choi became a familiar father figure to generations of viewers, who found warmth and comfort in his performances. Ahn witnessed and contributed to the growth of Korean cinema through his many films, while Lee showed that a passion for acting can last a lifetime.

Their deaths mark the end of an era that shaped modern Korean entertainment, but the characters they brought to life will remain in the memories of audiences who grew up watching them.



