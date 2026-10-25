Netflix marks 10 years in Korea, unveiling new star-studded lineup

Netflix marked a decade of service in Korea with Netflix Janchi, a two-day fan festival held Saturday and Sunday in Seoul that brought together fans, actors, creators and executives to celebrate 10 years of Korean storytelling reaching global audiences.

At the event, held at Oil Tank Culture Park in Seoul's Mapo District, key figures who led the global K-content phenomenon over the past decade through hit series such as "Squid Game" (2021), "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) and "D.P." (2021) gathered to reflect on their journey as Netflix heralded a new leap forward for Korean original programming.

During a panel looking back at iconic moments from "Squid Game" and sharing behind-the-scenes stories, lead actor Lee Jung-jae reflected on the cultural impact of the global phenomenon.

"The moment that touched my heart most deeply was when fans living overseas told me, 'I am so proud to be Asian, to be Korean,'" Lee said. "It was immensely gratifying to receive emotions beyond imagination just from starring in a single series."

Co-star Lee Byung-hun also recalled the massive global reaction to the series.

"When I unmasked in Season 1, I received so many calls from acquaintances who were shocked," Lee said. "What surprised me most was that people from all cultures and countries around the world sympathized with and loved our story, told in our own language. It made me realize firsthand that if a work is good, anyone in the world can enjoy it together through a streaming platform."

The centerpiece of the festival was the "What's Next?" presentation, where top stars took the stage to share insights and expectations for the streaming giant's upcoming slate.

Opening the showcase were Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo and Kim Seol-hyun, the stars of veteran screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung's new series "Tantara."

Set against the backdrop of the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1980s, the drama follows the relentless journey of Min-ja (Song) and Dong-goo (Gong) as they push forward toward success.

Kim highlighted the period setting, describing it as a story where "reality is brutal and violent, but the dream of success and mutual devotion shine through the mud." Gong reflected on his character's resilience, noting that "even when laughed at, he shouted bravely and pressed forward, clearing obstacles or finding alternative paths." Song added, "Though set in a different era, global viewers will deeply relate to characters living passionately every moment to achieve their dreams."

Attention was also focused on the live-action adaptation of "Solo Leveling," based on the hit web novel and webtoon that accumulated 14.3 billion views worldwide. Lead actor Byeon Woo-seok, who plays Sung Jin-woo, expressed his excitement on stage.

"It is an honor to greet you with a project that has received so much global love," Byeon said. "I am thrilled and delighted to introduce it for the first time on Netflix’s 10th anniversary, and our cast, director, and crew are working hard on filming."

The cast of director Lee Chang-dong’s new film "Possible Love" — Sul Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong — also took the stage.

Sul admitted he agreed to join the project without reading the script purely out of trust in director Lee, while Jeon recalled being moved by the story's literary depth. Zo spoke about receiving warm responses at international film festivals in Venice, Toronto and New York, while Cho described the film as one that asks fundamental questions about love.

Cast members from the hit zombie series "All of Us Are Dead" Season 2, including Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon, greeted fans as well.

Yoon, whose character Cheong-san’s fate was left uncertain in Season 1, drew cheers from the audience by declaring, "You might have thought I was dead, but Cheong-san is still alive."

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos joined the celebration, reflecting on Netflix’s journey and reaffirming its commitment to Korea while emphasizing the significance of Korean storytelling on the global stage.

"10 years ago, we dreamed big, but none of us could have imagined that Korean stories would move hearts around the world and land right in the center of the global culture," Sarandos said.

"Korean creators kept telling new kinds of stories, actors and crews brought them to life with incredible passion, and Korean fans — all of you — loved them harder than anyone. This is how stories that began right here crossed every border and every language."

He stressed that for Netflix, Korea is more than a market. "It is where we discovered new possibilities, and where we learned how far a story can travel. And it is one of our most treasured partners for the future we are building together,” he added.