Actor Park Bo-gum becomes a licensed hairdresser

Actor Park Bo-gum has officially become a licensed hairdresser after passing a national certification exam with an average success rate of just 20 to 30 percent — and it took him more than one attempt to get there.

Park recently passed Korea's national technical qualification exam for general hairdressing, according to tvN, ahead of the November premiere of "The Village Barber 2" (Bogum’s Magic Curl).

The achievement adds another professional credential to Park's résumé. He previously earned a national barbering qualification while serving in the military.

His latest license, however, came only after an unsuccessful first attempt.

During the first season of "The Village Barber," Park prepared seriously for the hairdressing exam, squeezing perm practice into his busy schedule. Despite his efforts, he failed the practical portion of the test.

Park did not give up. While juggling preparations for the show's second season with his other commitments, he continued practicing and eventually passed the exam on his second attempt.

The qualification is considered challenging, with its average pass rate hovering around 20 to 30 percent.

His success also means viewers may see a noticeably upgraded "Director Park" when the reality show returns.

"The Village Barber 2" follows Park and his celebrity friends as they operate a hair salon in a small seaside village, styling customers' hair while also connecting with them personally.

Actor Lee Sang-yi, Park's close friend who played a major role in the first season, will return, while actor Ko Kyung-pyo joins the cast as a new member.

Park's new qualification could make a practical difference at the salon. Because he had failed the practical hairdressing exam during Season 1, he was unable to offer perm services at the shop. Having now passed the practical test, he is expected to show off a broader range of hairdressing skills in Season 2.

A first teaser released Friday offers a glimpse of the new setting, showing Park arriving at work in a small seaside village as sunlight shimmers across the water.

The new salon is also revealed, with flowering vines giving the building an exotic atmosphere.

Looking at the shop, Park describes it as "a place where magic happens," hinting at the transformations awaiting its customers.

"The Village Barber 2” premieres on tvN in November.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.