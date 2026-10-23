Netflix has worked with over 80 Korean production houses and more than 95,000 staff, cast members and production crew behind the scenes over the past ten years since the U.S. content streaming platform launched services here, the company said Friday.

The data was unveiled on a special webpage created to mark the company's 10-year anniversary since its entry into Korea.

According to the webpage, Netflix was the lead producer or the co-producer of more than 200 Korean original titles since starting Korean services in 2016. They were filmed at more than 100 domestic locations, including cities and villages, the company said.

Some 80 percent of subscribers worldwide had watched Korean content, while more than 200 originals made here were included in Netflix's global top 10 list since it started compiling such data in 2021.

Netflix also said that one out of three Korean originals were works from a first-time director or writer. A total of 122 partners, including dubbing studios and subtitle specialists worked with Netflix for the localization of Korean content during the cited period, the streaming service added.