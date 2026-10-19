The lavish fantasy world of "The Remarried Empress" is finally stepping off the page, with newly released stills offering the first major glimpse of Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young as the four characters at the center of the wildly popular webtoon adaptation.

Disney+'s upcoming original series "The Remarried Empress," set to premiere Nov. 4, is drawing attention for recreating the extravagant imperial world familiar to fans of its source material. The newly unveiled images put its elaborate costumes and royal settings on full display while teasing a tangled story of romance, betrayal, political calculation and ambition.

Based on the hit Korean webtoon of the same name, which has accumulated 2.97 billion views globally, "The Remarried Empress" follows Navier, played by Shin, the seemingly perfect empress of the Eastern Empire.

Her marriage is thrown into turmoil when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, played by Ju, falls for Rashta, a runaway slave portrayed by Lee Se-young, and asks Navier for a divorce. Navier agrees — but with an unexpected condition of her own: She wants permission to remarry Heinrey, the prince of the Western Kingdom, played by Lee Jong-suk.

That dramatic reversal is at the heart of a fantasy romance that has attracted an international fan base, with the story expanding beyond a royal love triangle into a battle over power, status and the future of an empire.

The promotional stills released Monday show the four central characters occupying dramatically different positions within the imperial hierarchy.

Shin's Navier appears in an ornate gown with an elegant smile, embodying the composure and dignity expected of an empress. But another image shows her visibly unsettled as she faces Rashta, hinting that the carefully ordered world she has maintained is beginning to fracture.

Ju's Sovieshu, meanwhile, projects an icy distance while standing beside Navier. Another still shows him on horseback during a hunt, emphasizing the authority of an emperor, while an image of him sitting alone in contemplation suggests that even a man wielding absolute power may find himself trapped by the consequences of his choices.

Lee Jong-suk's Heinrey cuts a more enigmatic figure. With a relaxed expression and an unreadable smile, the Western prince projects both charm and confidence. His arrival in the Eastern Empire is poised to disrupt its existing power structure — and potentially transform Navier's future.

Lee Se-young's Rashta represents perhaps the most dramatic change in circumstances. After escaping slavery and receiving the emperor's affection, she suddenly finds herself exposed to a life of privilege unimaginable in her past.

Her seemingly innocent gaze toward Sovieshu contrasts with the ambition beneath the surface, signaling the upheaval her arrival could bring to the imperial court.

Together, the four characters turn what initially appears to be a story of marital betrayal into something much larger. Their relationships intertwine romance with ambition, political maneuvering and competing claims to power, raising the stakes from a broken marriage to the fate of an imperial order.

One of the biggest questions now is how Navier will respond after the emperor's betrayal destabilizes her marriage virtually overnight. With Shin, Ju, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young portraying characters driven by sharply different desires, the shifting alliances among the four are expected to be a major focus of the series.

For fans who have spent years imagining the palaces, gowns and royal intrigue of the original work, the live-action adaptation also faces another test: whether its star-studded cast and lavish production can match the enormous expectations created by a story that has already become a global webtoon phenomenon.

"The Remarried Empress" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 4.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.