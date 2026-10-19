'I prefer Korean men': 'I Am Solo' spinoff takes on international dating with foreign female cast

"I prefer Korean men to men from my own country."

A Korean dating show is putting cross-cultural romance front and center, bringing together Korean men and women from overseas in a new special that is already drawing attention for the contestants' candid reasons for wanting to date Koreans.

SBS Plus and ENA's "I Am Solo, Love Forever," a spinoff of the popular reality dating franchise "I Am Solo," recently unveiled a preview of its upcoming foreign contestant special, which premieres Thursday.

The special will feature Korean men meeting women of various nationalities as they search for romantic connections across cultural and national boundaries.

The teaser introduces a diverse group of female contestants from different parts of the world. Watching the women arrive, host Defconn said, "Someone very elegant has arrived."

Several of the women also openly explained why they were interested in meeting Korean men.

"I prefer Korean men to men from my own country," one contestant said.

Others gave reasons including, "I think it would be fun to be together," and, "His face is cute," signaling their anticipation ahead of meeting the male contestants.

The preview takes a more emotional turn near the end, when one of the Korean male contestants is shown crying during an interview.

"It's a feeling of romance I haven't experienced in a long time," he said as he became emotional.

The brief glimpse leaves unanswered what happened between the contestants to bring him to tears, adding another layer of intrigue to a season built around dating across cultures.

The special marks a new twist for "I Am Solo, Love Forever," known in Korea by the shortened title "Nasol Sagye." The program expands on stories and relationships connected to "I Am Solo," one of Korea's prominent reality dating franchises.

This time, the show's focus on Korean men and foreign women puts international dating — and the cultural expectations and attractions that come with it — at the center of the experiment.

The foreign contestant special of "I Am Solo, Love Forever" premieres Thursday on SBS Plus and ENA.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.