'Doctor X: Mafia in White' tops Netflix's weekly non-English TV chart

The Korean medical drama "Doctor X: Mafia in White" debuted at No. 1 on Netflix's non-English TV series chart, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

The SBS drama, starring Kim Ji-won, accumulated 4.6 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.

It reached the top 10 in 36 countries and topped the chart in seven of them, including South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The series, based on the Japanese series "Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon," portrays Kim as a genius surgeon who challenges corruption in her hospital.

Elsewhere on the chart, the Netflix original series "Take Charge of My Heart" ranked third with 3 million views in the same period. It landed on the top 10 in 44 countries in its first week of release.

Based on a web fiction of the same title, the romantic comedy follows a corporate heir with a failing artificial heart and a screenwriter who has the power to electrically charge him as they enter a three-month relationship. It features Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin.