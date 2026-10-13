Kim Ji-won of "Queen of Tears" and Kim You-jung of "Dear X" are going head-to-head on weekend television, returning with dramatically different roles after acclaimed performances in their previous series.

Kim Ji-won stars as a brilliant surgeon in SBS' new Friday-Saturday series "Doctor X: Mafia in White," while Kim You-jung transforms into a master pickpocket in tvN's 20th anniversary special project "100 Days of Deception."

The two dramas premiered just one day apart, with "Doctor X" airing its first episode Friday and "100 Days of Deception" following Saturday. Their schedules put the two stars in direct competition on Saturday nights, adding another high-profile matchup to the weekend drama race.

Expectations are particularly high because both actors are coming off performances that marked significant moments in their careers.

Kim Ji-won returned to a leading television role about two years after the hit tvN series "Queen of Tears," in which she played Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress confronting love, loss and a life-threatening illness.

Her performance, which shifted between the character's icy exterior and emotional vulnerability, helped make the drama one of the biggest hits of her career.

This time, she has taken a sharply different turn.

"Doctor X" is a medical noir centered on Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won), an exceptionally skilled surgeon who refuses to accept failure or compromise as she takes on deep-rooted corruption within the medical establishment.

Gye's extraordinary surgical abilities and uncompromising personality promise a more forceful and charismatic character than many of the emotionally driven roles with which the actor has previously been associated.

The cast also includes Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo and Kim Woo-seok, with the chemistry between Lee and Kim Ji-won emerging as one of the drama's anticipated highlights.

At a press conference last week, Lee said she had long hoped for an opportunity to work with the lead actress.

"I had kept looking for a chance to work on a project with Kim Ji-won," Lee said.

Kim Ji-won returned the praise.

"One of the joys I found on set was being able to watch how lovely she is up close," she said. "I also learned so much from her as an actor."

Kim You-jung is making an equally dramatic transformation after "Dear X," in which her chilling performance represented a sharp departure from her previous image.

For "100 Days of Deception," she travels back to 1932, when Korea was under Japanese colonial rule.

The espionage romance follows Lee Ga-gyeong, Gyeongseong's most skilled pickpocket, who becomes a spy, and an elite interpreter working for the Japanese colonial government. The two encounter each other deep inside enemy territory, setting off a 100-day story of espionage and romance.

The series is directed by Yoo In-sik, known for the "Dr. Romantic" series and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," and written by Ryu Bo-ri, who wrote "Do You Like Brahms?" The cast also includes Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Sun-kyu.

Even before its television premiere, the series drew attention for its cinematic visuals.

The first episode, screened for the media on Sept. 29, showcased an elaborate recreation of 1932 Gyeongseong alongside fast-paced storytelling and performances from its ensemble cast.

Its brisk pace is particularly notable for a 16-episode period drama. The story quickly begins moving as Lee Ga-gyeong becomes entangled with Yoo So-ran, a sniper for an independence organization played by Kim Hyun-joo.

Other major characters — Kim Tae-woong, played by Park; Yoo Philip, played by Lee; and Sato Shinichi, played by Jin — are also rapidly drawn into the story, each pursuing a different objective.

At the center is Kim You-jung, who shifts naturally between Ga-gyeong's cheeky confidence as a pickpocket and sudden changes in her gaze that hint at the character's more complicated sides.

The contrast between the two dramas extends beyond their leading actors.

"Doctor X" is a medical noir driven by a genius surgeon confronting corruption, while "100 Days of Deception" combines espionage and romance against the backdrop of colonial-era Gyeongseong.

The matchup is also notable because Kim Ji-won and Kim You-jung have each demonstrated both acting ability and star power through their previous projects.

Kim Ji-won added another defining role to her career with "Queen of Tears," while Kim You-jung showed a darker and more unsettling side of herself in "Dear X." Their latest projects now ask both actors to transform again — one into an uncompromising surgical genius and the other into a quick-witted pickpocket drawn into the world of espionage.

With SBS' established Friday-Saturday drama slot going up against tvN's weekend lineup, the two actresses are now competing for many of the same weekend viewers despite offering dramatically different genres.

After leaving strong impressions with their previous roles, attention is turning to whether Kim Ji-won and Kim You-jung can once again reinvent themselves — and which of their strikingly different new characters will capture viewers' attention this time.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.