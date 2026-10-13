Review'100 Days of Deception' blends intrigue with historical resonance

The new tvN weekend drama "100 Days of Deception" directed by Yoo In-sik and written by Rheu Bo-ri has captured viewers, breaking through a 7 percent viewership rating in just two episodes. Set in 1932 Gyeongseong, Seoul's old name, the drama seamlessly weaves tense espionage with a deeply moving storyline, sparking enthusiastic reviews among K-drama fans.

The series immediately grabs attention with its stylish direction. The opening sequence mixes black-and-white film footage reminiscent of historical documentaries with upbeat music, creating an engaging atmosphere without feeling overly heavy.

Set 13 years before liberation, 1932 was an era when Japanese colonial control over Gyeongseong reached its peak, while secret independence movements stirred deep underground. The storyline introduces fresh character archetypes into this historical whirlwind, notably a pragmatic pickpocket turned spy and a former street beggar turned Japanese elite official.

The opening episodes delivered exceptionally emotional resonance through the powerful acting of Kim Hyun-joo and Lee Mu-saeng. Kim Hyun-joo plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese resistance group Gugukdan. So-ran embodies the profound agony of the colonial era. Having lost her young daughter to the Japanese police and having spent 13 years without knowing whether her husband, who joined the resistance, is dead or alive, she disguises herself as the wife of Korean American correspondent Philip Yoo (Lee Mu-saeng), to assassinate Sato Shinichi, the inspector-general of the Government-General.

Episode 2 was nothing short of an acting masterclass by Kim Hyun-joo. During a banquet with Sato Shinichi, her plan encounters an unexpected obstacle when she comes face to face with her long-lost husband Geum Seok-jung (Kam Woo-sung). The complex emotions in her eyes upon recognizing him, alongside her heartbreaking sobs when recalling the tragic loss of her daughter, left audiences deeply moved.

Bound by a sorrowful resolve to kill Shinichi — the man responsible for her daughter’s death — and embrace her own demise, So-ran’s doomed path contrasts poignantly with Philip’s tender devotion. Though theirs is a marriage born of deception, Philip quietly reveals his heart, wishing to protect her and spend the rest of his days by her side. This impossible love, destined to remain unfulfilled, lingers with a haunting melancholy.

With this emotional groundwork laid, excitement is rapidly building for the third episode. Kim You-jung plays Lee Ga-kyung, Gyeongseong's top pickpocket who accepts an offer from the resistance to infiltrate the Government-General. Rather than being driven by grand patriotic ideals, Ga-kyung agrees to become a double agent to fund her personal dream of moving to America. Kim You-jung brings the character to life with remarkable balance, effortlessly capturing both lighthearted wit and the heavy emotional weight of the period.

As Ga-kyung infiltrates enemy headquarters, her path intertwines with Sato Hideo (Park Jin-young). Born Kim Tae-woong, Hideo was a child pickpocket adopted by Sato Shinichi after catching his eye. Though possessing a desire for independence, Hideo lives as a Japanese official seeking recognition from his adoptive father, making him a deeply complex character. Viewers are eagerly anticipating how their dynamic will unfold as a street-smart spy and an enigmatic high-ranking official meet in a unique romance.

The drama brings to mind the acclaimed 2018 tvN series "Mr. Sunshine." Beyond sharing the period setting of colonial struggle, both dramas feature progressive female protagonists taking charge of their own destinies in turbulent times. Given the lasting popularity of "Mr. Sunshine," expectations are high for whether "100 Days of Deception" can achieve similar legendary status.

Every actor in the production, down to those portraying minor roles, shines. The action is thrilling, the romance is satisfyingly angsty and the dynamics between the two main couples make hearts ache in the best way possible.

One of the most compelling elements of the storyline is the relationship between Hideo and his adoptive father Shinichi. Their complicated bond hangs by a thread, brilliantly illustrated when Shinichi cold-bloodedly points a gun at Hideo, speaking volumes without a single word of dialogue.

Every character possesses distinct motivations in life and writer Rheu demonstrates remarkable skill by weaving their complex lives together naturally without forcing the plot. "100 Days of Deception" uses these two central couples to explore how the tragedy and hardship of a painful era impacted ordinary people and forced them to grow through adversity.







