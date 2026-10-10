“Doctor X” took aim at doctors chasing power and personal interests within the hospital, delivering a satisfying blow against corruption from its very first episode.

At the center is Gye Su-jeong, a brilliant surgeon played by Kim Ji-won, in a rare female lead role for a medical drama.

SBS' "Doctor X: Mafia in White," which premiered Friday, is a medical drama centered on Gye, also known as Doctor X, who takes on deeply rooted corruption with exceptional surgical skills and a refusal to accept failure or compromise.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode recorded nationwide viewership of 11.4 percent and 11.2 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, peaking at 12.9 percent. It was the highest-rated premiere among miniseries that debuted in 2026, giving "Doctor X" a double-digit start.

The premiere introduced Gye, a temporary doctor dispatched to Guseo University Hospital, as she confronted the institution's hierarchy and corruption while demonstrating her surgical prowess.

Gye and Jang Hee-sook, played by Lee Jung-eun, encountered a customer who suddenly collapsed in pain at a billiards hall and saved the patient with swift emergency treatment.

Later, the Magnolia Society, an association of influential doctors at major hospitals, held a party to celebrate the election of a doctor-turned-mayor. Professor Bu Seung-kwon, played by Son Hyun-joo, was himself a member of the group but showed his disillusionment with the way it operated.

Amid a staffing shortage at Guseo University Hospital, Gye was temporarily assigned there through Korea's first physician staffing agency, run by Jang.

When hospital director Kim Myung-seop, played by Kim Jong-goo, sought to perform open surgery on an elderly patient to showcase his skills ahead of his retirement, Gye insisted that the patient should instead undergo laparoscopic surgery. She also sharply criticized the doctors who went along with the director's decision.

The open surgery ultimately went ahead, with Gye, Jang and Boo watching from an observation room. During the procedure, however, the hospital director suddenly went into shock and lost consciousness. The startled doctors rushed him out of the operating room, leaving the patient lying on the operating table with the surgical incision still open.

As Tae-kyung remained in the operating room in a panic, Gye appeared in surgical scrubs.

It turned out that both the hospital director and the patient had latex allergies. Unaware of his own allergy, the director had used prohibited surgical gloves for his own convenience. Gye had already figured out what was happening and quickly stepped in to complete the operation.

After regaining consciousness, the director fired Gye for refusing to back down. But Boo, who used the director's wrongdoing to take over as the new head of the hospital, immediately brought her back, setting the stage for further conflict.

The main appeal of "Doctor X" lies in its protagonist.

Gye is not someone who recognizes wrongdoing but ultimately submits to the logic of the organization. She does more than point out problems — she proves through her abilities that her judgment was right. The drama spreads its crowd-pleasing moments across dialogue, plot developments and surgical scenes.

Although "Doctor X" is a medical drama, Gye differs from the types of doctors commonly portrayed in the genre.

She does not devote herself to the hospital as an institution or sacrifice herself to maintain relationships with colleagues. She leaves work when her scheduled hours are over and refuses tasks that fall outside the responsibilities specified in her contract. In that sense, she rejects the conventional idea that doctors should endure anything in the name of a sense of duty.

But Gye is more than simply a character who delivers cutting remarks. She puts patients' conditions first and steps up to the operating table without hesitation in an emergency.

She rejects loyalty to the organization but does not turn away from her responsibilities as a doctor. That distinction gives the character a clear set of principles: Gye separates the obedience demanded by the hospital hierarchy from her responsibility toward patients.

Kim's performance plays a major role in making the character convincing. Through her firm delivery and restrained expressions, Kim conveys Gye's cool-headed personality while giving the character a strong identity without going overboard.

From its first episode, "Doctor X" clearly establishes a dynamic between those who engage in wrongdoing and a protagonist who holds them accountable, helping the drama quickly draw viewers into its story.

The power struggle inside the hospital is therefore likely to become a key element of the series going forward.

After witnessing wrongdoing by the hospital director and medical staff, Boo recognizes Gye's abilities but also reveals his intention to use her as a wild card to tackle other problems within the hospital. That suggests Gye could find herself being used by those in power even as she tries to correct the institution's abuses.

As competing interests within the hospital grow increasingly complicated, the question is how far Gye will be able to uphold her principles.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.