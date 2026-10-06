'I Live Alone' viewers captivated by actor who lives in 90-year-old home

Actor Kim Min has won praise from viewers after revealing his unconventional daily life and personal philosophy on MBC's reality show "I Live Alone."

Beyond the intensity he has shown in acting roles, Kim displayed a free-spirited side as he filled his days with home repairs, martial arts and hands-on projects. But it was his outlook on life — particularly his belief that being "cool" comes from how a person spends their time rather than their looks — that resonated most with viewers.

The Oct. 2 episode of "I Live Alone" offered a glimpse into Kim's life in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, where he has lived alone for 28 years. He resides in a roughly 90-year-old house whose distinctive atmosphere and unconventional setup immediately drew attention.

Kim began his day by running a generator for electricity and tearing into an entire baguette. He repaired a damaged floor himself with cement, worked on woodworking projects and practiced martial arts.

Despite living in surroundings that might seem inconvenient to others, Kim appeared perfectly at ease, making and repairing what he needed while enjoying the process.

"I think you can be happier when you're lacking something a little," Kim said. "It's fun to fill in what's missing."

His approach — treating inconvenience not as something to complain about but as an opportunity to create and solve problems himself — struck a chord with viewers.

Kim's unusual background also attracted attention. He said he had worked in construction before applying to an overseas company and spent about eight years living in countries including Britain, New Zealand and Australia to learn languages.

During his years abroad, he accumulated a wide range of experiences and studied acting. He also said he studied under a teacher known for French clown theater.

Viewers were further surprised to learn about his extensive martial arts background. He initially went to a hapkido school to properly learn how to fall safely but eventually earned an instructor's qualification.

He continues to work as a hapkido instructor. While he displayed a strict and charismatic demeanor during training, he showed a contrasting warmth when interacting with young students, greeting them with a bright smile.

What left perhaps the strongest impression, however, was Kim's perspective on time and how life should be lived.

"You're not cool because you're handsome. The time you've spent is what makes you cool," Kim said.

He said he seeks to live without regrets by doing the things he wants to do and doing them well. His personal motto is "Be cool today, too."

Music producer Code Kunst was impressed by Kim's outlook.

"As someone who creates things, I actually felt a little embarrassed because he's someone who lives his life as art," Code Kunst said.

Praise continued after the broadcast. On Oct. 3, Kim responded to the attention by reposting viewers' reactions on his social media account.

One viewer said Kim "made me think again about what it really means to be cool for the first time in a while." Another said, "I deeply agreed with Code Kunst describing him as 'someone who lives his life as art.'" A third said, "I watched the whole thing with genuine admiration."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.