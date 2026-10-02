CJ ENM wins 7 national titles at Asian Academy Creative Awards

CJ ENM won national winner titles in seven categories at this year's Asian Academy Creative Awards and will compete for the top regional prizes in December, the Korean entertainment company said Friday.

"The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," a military kitchen comedy on CJ ENM's streaming platform Tving, took two titles — best comedy and best original production by a streamer.

"Bon Appétit, Your Majesty," a romance streaming on Netflix about a modern chef who travels back in time to cook for a Joseon-era king, won best drama series.

"Dear X," a Tving thriller directed by Lee Eung-bok, won best direction for a scripted program, while Lee Won-woong's boxing survival show "I Am Boxer," which streams on Disney+, won the nonscripted direction category.

"Undercover Chef" won best general entertainment, game or quiz program, and the dating reality show "EXchange 4" won best nonscripted entertainment.

Three of the winning titles — "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," "Dear X" and "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" — were produced by Studio Dragon, CJ ENM's drama production unit.

The Singapore-based awards select national winners from each participating country or territory in the Asia-Pacific region. Those winners advance to an international round, with grand winners to be announced at a gala in Singapore in December.

CJ ENM said "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" was also nominated for best drama series at the Asian Television Awards, and "Dear X" for best drama series in the streaming category.

Three CJ ENM shows were nominees at this year's Venice TV Award, though none won when results were announced last month.

The K-pop boy group audition show "Boys II Planet" was nominated in light entertainment, "I Am Boxer" in technology and innovation and "Sumbakkokjil" in cross-platform programming.

“This achievement demonstrates that CJ ENM’s strong IP development and production capabilities resonate across global markets, regardless of genre or platform,” a CJ ENM official said. “We will continue to deliver fresh, moving experiences to audiences around the world through our unique K-content.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.