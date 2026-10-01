Netflix's 'Take Charge of My Heart' recharges classic rom-com formula

An electrifying Korean romantic comedy is headed to the small screen for the fall season. Starring Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin, the Netflix series "Take Charge of My Heart" is set to spark a lovely romantic connection with viewers and warming hearts as chilly autumn days set in.

The drama follows a man whose artificial heart battery is dying and a woman burdened with high-voltage superpowers. Baek Ho-rang (Kim), a third-generation chaebol heir whose artificial heart is dangerously low on power, enters into a pragmatic contract with Na Bo-bae (Chae), a TV writer whose own love life remains hopelessly drained due to her electrical abilities. As subtle feelings develop between them, their transactional dynamic quickly evolves into a series of thrilling, heart-fluttering moments.

"When I first received the script, the female lead's electrical powers immediately hooked me," director Park Soo-won explained during a press conference for the Netflix series at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul, Thursday. "Unlike standard rom-coms where heart-fluttering moments come purely from a suave male lead, this premise was fascinating because he falls for her simply because he acts like a pair of non-conductive rubber gloves to her electricity."

Kim plays Ho-rang, a sharp-witted, talented heir to TS Group whose fatal weakness is his fragile artificial heart. Just before receiving a vital battery upgrade to secure his corporate succession, a sudden hospital blackout completely drains his device.

Reflecting on his decision to join the project, Kim shared, "Reading the script gave me the exact magic I felt reading romance comics as a kid. The comic-like premise and playful scenarios made me think, 'How is something like this even possible?' I knew immediately it would be a blast to bring to life."

Addressing his character's wealthy background, he added, "It's an iconic trope in rom-coms, so comparisons are inevitable. When playing Ho-rang, my biggest goal was authenticity. I wanted to ground his emotions and deliver a calm, understated performance."

Chae admitted to some hesitation before taking the role. "I loved the script, but I had some reservations about navigating the genre," she revealed. "Ultimately, I realized that even with a 'familiar flavor,' we could craft something truly special. The narrative was so lively, adorable and warm that I couldn't pass it up."

Chae plays Bo-bae, a romance writer whose lack of dating experience stems from a secret electric current running through her body that shocks anyone she touches. When she meets Ho-rang — the only person immune to her power — an accidental kiss and hospital encounter reveal that her touch directly recharges his artificial heart.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, "Take Charge of My Heart" marks the romantic comedy debut for Park, best known for her witty direction in hit shows like "Work Later, Drink Now" (2021).

The series refreshes the Korean rom-com blueprint by pairing classic tropes with high-concept fantasy elements like electrical abilities into a sharp, modern story. While a contract romance with a wealthy heir leans on familiar beats, its fantasy twist elevates the cliches into something more energetic.

Addressing the balance between genre cliches and the show's distinct identity, Park said, "I didn't want to force a new flavor just for the sake of being different. The flavor you already know is the most addicting. There's incredible power in a classic. My focus was on executing that familiar flavor at a gourmet level, pushing our cast and crew to find that subtle, distinct edge that elevates standard rom-com beats."

Park praised her leads, calling Kim the ideal male lead, who seamlessly switches from sharp to affectionate, and Chae a magnetic, inherently lovely actress who captivated the entire crew.

Kim described the drama as "a heart-fluttering, dreamlike narrative where comic book fantasy comes to life," while Chae added, "It's effortless and delightful. If you turn it on, time will flies and leave you with a warm sense of comfort."

All 10 episodes of "Take Charge of My Heart" premiere on Oct. 9 on Netflix.