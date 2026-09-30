'The Ballad of Us' returns to rewrite K-ballad history

A singing audition show rich with autumn nostalgia is returning for a second season — this time with an even younger lineup of competitors.

SBS’s "The Ballad of Us" revisits timeless ballads woven into Korea's collective memory to find new talent ready to revive the classics. Season 1 generated over 100 million online views last September, so SBS greenlit a second season without hesitation.

In "The Ballad of Us 2," a 150-person representative panel of music experts and everyday viewers across all generations will serve as judges. Contestants select the songs that define their lives and deliver them with brand-new interpretations.

"I considered shortening the runtime, but the footage was simply too good," said producer Ahn Jeong-hyeon during a press conference at SBS headquarters in Yangcheon District, Seoul, Wednesday. "The network loved it so much that they expanded our slot to a massive 2-hour-and-40-minute premiere."

"As we searched for someone who could make famous songs sound completely fresh, the contestants became younger. Those friends understand and sing songs in a way the older generation has never experienced," the producer added.

This season features Jung Jae-hyung, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim, and Jung Seung-hwan from Season 1 returning as panelists, joined by Moon Geun-young, Joo Woo-jae and Roy Kim, promising a fresh dynamic.

"We brought on Roy Kim, who represents the present of Korean ballads; Joo Woo-jae, a prime example of an analytical personality in entertainment who nonetheless possesses distinct musical taste; and Moon Geun-young, who reached top-star status at a young age and can best empathize with what our young contestants are going through," Ahn explained.

Roy Kim, who made a brilliant debut after winning Mnet's "Superstar K" in 2012, takes a judge's seat for the first time. "I was standing in that exact same spot 14 years ago. I’ve received a few offers to judge auditions over the years, but didn't have courage because I still had my own hands full," he said. "However, I decided to join 'The Ballad of Us' because it isn't about picking a finished artist, but rather guiding young dreamers through their growth process and giving them courage."

Expressing deep affection for the show, he continued, "Watching the contestants grow so rapidly gave me hope that the ballad genre will continue to thrive through them."

Marking her first fixed variety show appearance in seven years, Moon Geun-young said, "Every moment reminded me of my own youth. I was so curious about what thoughts they had as they prepared for the stage, and I felt deep empathy for them. I listened to their songs with a desire to empower them, and I'm watching with warm encouragement as they take on new challenges on the long road ahead."

Park Kyung-lim also noted, "As those who watched Season 1 might have felt, 'The Ballad of Us' is a beginning for someone. Many contestants are singing in front of an audience for the very first time. I'm thrilled to share in the beginning of these young people who have no experience, showing themselves to the world with so many opportunities ahead of them."

Last season's winner, Lee Ye-ji, officially debuted with a single released in July. This season's winner will also receive structured support for future activities. "This season, we are again producing the show alongside one of Korea's top entertainment agencies. We've been planning support packages right from the development stage to offer even more comprehensive, systematic backing than last season," Ahn said.

"The Ballad of Us" aims to captivate viewers with a diverse selection of ballads from the 1980s to the 2020s. Both the production team and cast emphasized the unifying power of music across generations.

"As a fellow singer, I receive a lot of healthy inspiration," Jung Seung-hwan said. "I am confident that seeing them sing will deeply move and inspire many viewers."

"The Ballad of Us 2" will premiere Monday and stream globally on Netflix.







