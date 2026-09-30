CJ ENM takes K-content push to London with new partnership

Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM — the media giant behind global hits like "Parasite" and "Crash Landing on You" — has partnered with the Korean Cultural Centre UK and the Korea Creative Content Agency to bring Korean dramas and cultural programming to audiences across London.

The three organizations signed a memorandum of understanding to expand opportunities for Korean content in the United Kingdom and deepen exchanges among content and cultural-industry professionals.

Their first joint project, Curated Korea 2026, runs from Oct. 1- 21 at venues including the Korean Cultural Centre UK, Foyles Charing Cross Road and the Garden Cinema.

The program brings together contemporary Korean culture through drama screenings, literature, food and networking events.

The drama lineup opens Oct. 1 with “The Ordinary Jackpot,” about an office worker whose 1.3 billion won ($890,000) lottery win prompts him to reconsider what gives life meaning, followed by a question-and-answer session.

“Study Group” will be screened Oct. 8 at Foyles Charing Cross Road, followed by a conversation about the drama and its original webtoon.

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” will be shown Oct. 9 at RSA House, with director Jang Tae-yu taking part in a discussion about the series.

“Dear X” will be screened Oct. 16 at the Garden Cinema, followed by networking opportunities for audiences and industry figures.

Kim Do-hyun, head of Content Distribution at CJ ENM, emphasized the significance of the partnership in bringing Korean entertainment closer to British audiences.

"Through this partnership, we are delighted to create opportunities for local audiences in the U.K. to experience a wide variety of K-content firsthand and connect with it on a deeper level," Kim said. "Moving forward, we will continue to foster diverse avenues of exchange so that local audiences can naturally encounter and broadly enjoy CJ ENM’s works in their daily lives."

Park Hyo-keon, director of the Korean Cultural Centre UK, noted that the timing of the agreement aligns with the growing appetite for Korean media across the country, stressing the need for cross-institutional synergy.

"At a time when interest in Korean content is soaring within the U.K., it is crucial that we move beyond standalone institutional projects and build collaborations that leverage our respective strengths," Park said. "Starting with this agreement, we aim to establish a collaborative model where the public and private sectors join forces to promote Korean content more effectively."

Highlighting the strategy behind the venture, Park Jung-yeon, director of the Korea Creative Content Agency's UK Business Center, framed the initiative as a coordinated push into the British market.

"This agreement was established to mobilize the unique expertise and networks of all three organizations to boost the expansion of Korean content into the U.K.," Park said. "Through joint initiatives — including Korean drama screenings and industry networking programs — we will broadly introduce Korean content to the local market while actively supporting sustained exchange and cooperation between content creators and cultural figures from both nations."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.