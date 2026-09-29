A new period espionage drama combining the noble sacrifices of Korean independence fighters with a high-stakes romance is set to premiere as cable network tvN's flagship project celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Set in 1932 Gyeongseong (a former name for Seoul) during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial era, "100 Days of Deception" follows the city’s top pickpocket, who infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea as an undercover agent and crosses paths with an elite translator in the heart of enemy territory. The 16-episode series brings together director Yoo In-sik, best known for "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" (2022) and "Dr. Romantic" (2016), and writer Rhyu Bo-ri, known for "Do You Like Brahms?" (2020).

The drama stars Kim You-jung as Lee Ga-kyung, a thief turned undercover translator, and Park Jin-young as Sato Hideo, an elite interpreter for the colonial government and the adopted son of its director-general of political affairs.

Kim, returning to the small screen a year after "Dear X," said she was instantly drawn to the project upon reading the script.

"I chose this drama because of the director, writer and cast. Reading the script made me feel that just being part of this project would be a privilege in my acting career, and I truly wanted to do it," she said during a press conference for the drama at CGV Yongsan IPark Mall in Seoul, Tuesday.

She added that her character's growth was a key driver. "Ga-kyung is in her early 20s — a vulnerable age when she hasn't even figured out what her dreams are. I was fascinated to see how a young person living through that era would evolve."

The production held a moment of silence at the initial script reading to honor historical figures, a gesture Kim said anchored the cast throughout filming.

"I felt deeply grateful that they arranged that time. Starting our reading by paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives allowed us to focus much more on set. I tried never to forget the fallen independence fighters and kept that sense of gratitude throughout filming. It gave me the strength to keep pushing forward," she stressed.

Co-star Lee Mu-saeng echoed that sentiment, recalling how the gesture grounded the cast. "The moment of silence gave us a complete reset. I felt immense gratitude alongside a flood of emotions. It made me realize that bringing complete focus and discipline to this work was the best way I could honor them."

Lead actors Park Jin-young and Kim You-jung also shared their thoughts on playing romantic leads opposite each other. Park joked that their romantic chemistry rated "1,000 points out of 100," while Kim credited Park with creating a comfortable environment for collaboration.

Alongside the main leads, the drama features a secondary romance between characters played by Kim Hyun-joo and Lee Mu-saeng. Kim plays Yoo So-ran, a sniper for a resistance group, while Lee portrays Philip Yoo, a Korean American foreign correspondent assisting her missions.

Given its setting during the Japanese colonial era, the production spent considerable effort on historical accuracy. Yoo spoke candidly about the pressure of recreating the era despite the scarcity of surviving historical sites and architecture. "The pressure regarding historical authenticity was immense," he explained. "Because so few original places or buildings remain, it presented a significant challenge for our art department as well."

Nevertheless, Yoo noted the gratifying nature of the process. "We put in extraordinary effort to ensure the production did not stray far from historical memory. In the end, I believe it was a deeply rewarding endeavor," he said.

Jin Sun-kyu, who plays Sato Shinichi, the director-general of political affairs for the Japanese Government-General of Korea, recalled an emotional wrap-up. "I cried a lot on our final day of shooting," he said. "I am certain that watching this drama will ignite something burning inside viewers' hearts. That's how much passion and sincerity we poured into making it. I am deeply grateful to the director, cast, crew and writer, and I believe that sincerity will shine through."

The director emphasized the scope of the project. "'100 Days of Deception' has it all: high-stakes espionage, a heart-wrenching love story and the noble sacrifices of freedom fighters who gave everything for their country's independence," he said. "We invite everyone to step onto the platform at Gyeongseong Station on Oct. 10 and join us on this exhilarating journey."

TvN's 20th-anniversary special weekend drama "100 Days of Deception" premieres Oct. 10 and will stream globally on Netflix.

