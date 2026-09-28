For actor Woo Do-hwan, completing his journey on Disney+’s flagship original series "Made in Korea" was more than just wrapping another production — it marked a pivotal, transformative milestone in his decade-long career.

Stepping off set after spending nearly three years immersed in director Woo Min-ho’s sprawling historical thriller, the 34-year-old actor leaves behind a project defined by intense period storytelling, rigorous craftsmanship and a rare opportunity to share the screen with two of Korea's most venerated leading men.

Set against the turbulent backdrop of Korea in 1970s, "Made in Korea" traces the explosive ambition and fierce power struggles between Baek Ki-tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by a need for wealth and power, and Jang Gun-young (Jung Woo-sung), the prosecutor who relentlessly pursues him.

Woo delivers a magnetic performance as Baek Ki-hyun, the younger brother of Ki-tae. Positioned as an elite officer who graduated at the top of his military academy class, Ki-hyun embarks on a fast-track trajectory toward the nation's Defense Security Command. Striving to forge his own path away from his older brother’s overpowering shadow, Ki-hyun navigates a complex, love-hate relationship with Ki-tae — a dynamic driven by deep familial loyalty, simmering resentment and an unyielding desire for individual authority.

Though nearly six months have passed since cameras stopped rolling, Woo said that the memory of filming remains remarkably fresh. "Because it’s only been half a year since we wrapped, I still feel a lingering sense of attachment to it," Woo said during an interview with The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul, Monday.

For an actor who has spent the past decade carrying projects as a leading man, returning to an ensemble cast anchored by industry giants offered a much-needed moment of self-reflection.

"Looking back, I think this set was exactly what I needed. It had been a very long time since I filmed alongside so many experienced actors — probably my first time since 'Master' (2016)," he said.

"It brought me back to my debut days when I was surrounded by veteran actors. Having spent over 10 years carrying primary roles myself, I reached a point where I wanted to pause and look back at my path," he added. "It was a time when I could learn immensely from my seniors and truly lean on them. I can confidently call it a turning point in my acting career."

Woo made no effort to hide his deep reverence for his co-stars. Despite a 20-year age gap with Jung and a 10-year gap with Hyun Bin, Woo approached every day on set as an invaluable masterclass in professional longevity and artistic maturity.

"Just having those senior actors present on set gave me so much to learn," Woo noted. "It set a personal goal for me: Will I be able to become a senior actor like them in 10 or 20 years?"

While the heavy, high-stakes nature of the 1970s political thriller required intense focus during takes, the dynamic behind the scenes fostered genuine camaraderie and mentorship among the cast. Woo noted that his bond with Hyun Bin became an especially cherished aspect of the experience.

"Because the drama itself was quite heavy, we stayed serious while filming, but after wrap-up, he was like a real older brother to me," Woo said. "Hyun Bin told me, 'This was a project where the journey itself was truly great.' I think that warm, harmonious process will stay in my memory for a long time."

That emotional depth culminated in the show’s polarizing climax — a final scene where Ki-hyun points a gun at Ki-tae. The scene sparked intense debate among viewers, prompting a wave of backlash from fans calling Ki-hyun "the true villain of the series."

"I never realized a character could draw this much heat from viewers," Woo laughed lightheartedly regarding the public's reaction. "I take it as a sign that the show gave audiences a lot to discuss. I’m slowly collecting my thoughts and taking it all in stride."

When asked about the pivotal gunshot at the end, Woo revealed that he carefully pondered how the scene should land, experimenting with different tones and ways of drawing the weapon during filming.

"The gun Ki-hyun points at Ki-tae, along with that final gunshot, holds a deeper symbolic meaning — it represents drawing the curtain on the entire decade of the 1970s," Woo explained.

Embodying the layered psychology of Ki-hyun across two seasons offered Woo an unprecedented opportunity to refine his technique and deepen his emotional range, shifting his character from a conflicted youth into a grounded power player.

"Living as Ki-hyun over such a long period allowed me to grow another step forward as an actor," Woo reflected. As the curtain falls on this defining chapter, audiences are left eagerly anticipating what new face the actor will bring to his next project.