What would you do if you won the lottery? For many office workers, the answer would be to quit their job.

The Tving’s new workplace drama "The Ordinary Jackpot" begins with that familiar dream, but quickly turns it into something much more realistic. Its protagonist wins big and shows up to work anyway, using his newfound money not to abandon his career, but to stop unfair treatment at his workplace.

Based on a popular web novel of the same title, the 10-epidose series follows Gong Eun-tae (Lee Jun-hyuk), the youngest team leader at an apparel company.

Gong earned his title through sheer diligence, but his fast promotion left him facing disdain from older colleagues. Tired of office politics and approaching burnout, his routine life takes an unexpected turn when he unthikingly purchases a lottery ticket and hits a jackpot of around 1.3 billion won ($960,000).

The windfall is not enough to retire forever, but the money serves as a solid financial safety net. Rather than resigning, Gong uses the prize money as a psychological shield, walking back into the office the next morning with the confidence to push back against problems.

The show stands out in the crowded genre of workplace dramas — there is no villain to defeat, nor is there a Cinderella style romance. Instead, the series focuses on the subtle power shifts inside the five-person sales team, offering realistic storytelling that brings quiet comfort to viewers.

That realistic approach has resonated strongly with audiences since its premiere on Sept. 10. Shortly after the show aired, online communities were flooded with comments from viewers saying the drama accurately reflects the real-life struggles of Korean workers in their 30s to 50s.

Director Yoon Young-bin, known for directing the 2021 movie “Tomb of the River,” said his main goal was to create the most realistic office drama possible. He explained that the first-prize lottery win was meant as a small tribute to people who have worked hard all their lives. Yoon added that everyday conflicts rarely come from ill will, but rather from poor communication, personal anxiety or different views on what constitutes doing the right thing.

Seo Hyun-woo brings Yang Joon-ho to life with a convincing portrayal of a senior associate who creates conflict, while Oh Dae-hwan plays Jung Sun-hyuk, a veteran team leader whose career has hit a wall. Their authentic performances and realistic workplace clashes add depth to the story.

Viewership numbers show that this realistic formula is working. According to Nielsen Korea, the show opened at 3.9 percent for its first episode and rose to 5.2 percent for its second, consistently winning its Monday and Tuesday timeslot. Its third and fourth episodes logged 4.6 and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Whether "The Ordinary Jackpot" can maintain this balance between realism and light entertainment over its remaining episodes will determine if it becomes a lasting workplace classic. For now, its decision to avoid typical drama clichés is precisely what keeps tired office workers watching every week.