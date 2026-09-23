From 'M' to 'Infinite Challenge': Korea's nostalgia revival takes over streaming

In 1994, Korean television history was rewritten when the legendary horror drama "M" hit the airwaves, eventually peaking at a staggering 52.2 percent viewership rating.

Starring iconic actor Shim Eun-ha, the series mesmerized the nation with a groundbreaking visual feat in the ominous glowing green eyes of its possessed protagonist, marking one of Korean television’s earliest uses of computer-generated special effects.

Beyond its chilling aesthetic, "M" sent shockwaves through society by tackling the deeply sensitive and taboo subject of abortion, framed through a dark supernatural lens.

Over three decades later, that iconic green glow is coming back to life. Tving has officially announced "M: Reboot," a modernized psychological horror thriller that revives the core identity of the 1994 classic while reframing it for contemporary audiences.

The original's narrative centered heavily around demonic possession and the social taboo of abortion, with Ma-ri (Shim) possessed by the soul of an aborted fetus seeking vengeance in a supernatural medical horror with a clear social message.

The new series "M: Reboot," slated for release next year on the streaming platform, will shift away from the original plot to a modern psychological horror thriller focused on dissociative identity disorder (split personalities). Instead of a revenge story, it will revolve around a ballerina harboring a mysterious alternate identity and a detective chasing the green traces left in her wake.

Actor Jung Chae-yeon will tackle a challenging triple role, playing Ma-ri, a promising high school ballerina plagued by nightmares ahead of a major audition; Jenny, a mysterious surgeon visiting from the United States; and "M," the enigmatic and terrifying alternate personality that awakens within her. Actor Jung Gun-joo co-stars as the detective pursuing the truth behind the incidents surrounding Jenny, triggered by a haunting green light that unearths memories from a decade prior.

"M: Reboot" is not an isolated case but part of a massive "retro wave" sweeping through Korea's streaming platforms. Proven legacy intellectual properties (IP) from the 1990s and 2000s are being aggressively resurrected and expanded.

Wavve is preparing a spinoff series that expands the universe of "Hello, Franceska," the legendary MBC sitcom that sparked a nationwide vampire craze when it first aired in 2005. Renowned for its groundbreaking dark humor, eccentric characters and satire of modern family dynamics, the original series followed a family of vampires disguised as an ordinary household in Seoul, cementing its iconic status as a cult masterpiece.

"Muhan Company," widely regarded as the best recurring skit from Korea's landmark variety show "Infinite Challenge," is officially returning as a standalone series on Wavve. The ongoing segment won over millions of viewers by satirizing the rigid hierarchies and everyday struggles of Korean workplace culture, eventually expanding from comedic sketches into a miniseries.

At the heart of the original was the chemistry of its cast, with Yoo Jae-suk as the demanding department head; Park Myung-soo as the cynical, hot-tempered deputy general manager; and Jeong Jun-ha as the slow-witted yet warm-hearted section chief who frequently bore the brunt of corporate criticism. Building upon this legacy, the new Wavve original series will see Park and Jeong reprise their roles to navigate a modern corporate environment alongside a new ensemble cast. Both "Muhan Company" and "Hello, Franceska" are scheduled for release on Wavve this year.

Legacy hits need modern sensibilities to survive

Industry insiders attribute this streaming trend to a need for both safety and freshness in a hypercompetitive market. Culture critic Jung Duk-hyun noted that reimagining legacy concepts as modern thrillers or expanding existing universes allows platforms to blend the power of classic IPs with contemporary trends, transforming them into fresh media content tailored for the streaming era.

"Remaking established IP is a safe choice because you are starting with content that already has a track record of success," Jung explained. "It is advantageous to create a broad viewer demographic through generational integration, offering something genuinely new to younger audiences while appealing to nostalgia and familiarity for older people."

"The key to success lies in reinterpreting these stories with modern sensibilities and perspectives," he said. "In the case of 'M,' the narrative must be adapted for today's context. Back then, abortion was viewed through a different lens, whereas today it is approached much more from the perspective of women's rights. If a remake fails to reflect today's sensibilities and values, it will be difficult for modern audiences to sympathize."

Despite these challenges, Jung sees immense potential in the show's shift of genre. "The thriller elements themselves will act as a major hook for today's viewers. While it is too early to judge the final product, centering the narrative around a female protagonist allows the story to explore the oppression and taboos women face. When those themes are approached through the framework of horror and suspense, it can deliver an immensely satisfying sense of catharsis," he added.



