Singer-turned-actor Nana has responded directly to criticism of her appearance in Netflix's new period drama "Scandal," saying that her personal choices may not have been right for her role as an actor.

Nana addressed the reactions surrounding her appearance, particularly her lips, in a message to fans on a fan communication platform Tuesday.

"If my lips made viewers uncomfortable, that's my fault," Nana said. "I think a personal choice I made may not have been the right choice for me as an actor."

She also said she felt sorry that her fans had to see the negative comments directed at her.

"I think it must hurt the fans who love me to see the harsh criticism of me, and that makes me feel even more sorry," she said. "I'll work hard so that we can hear good things together from now on."

Her comments came after "Scandal," released on Netflix on Sept. 18, sparked online discussion over whether Nana's distinctly modern image suited her character in the Joseon-era drama.

The series centers on a dangerous love triangle involving Lady Cho, played by Son Ye-jin, Cho-won, played by Ji Chang-wook, and Hee-yeon, a widow portrayed by Nana.

The role marks Nana's first appearance in a Korean historical drama since her debut. Known for her glamorous and contemporary image, she takes on a markedly different look in "Scandal," wearing traditional Korean clothing and adopting a more restrained appearance to portray a widow who has lived chastely for years.

After the series premiered, however, viewers expressed mixed opinions online about her appearance in the show. Some said Nana's modern, sophisticated image felt at odds with that of a widow living during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

Her lips became a particular focus of the discussion, with some viewers saying their fullness was distracting enough to make it difficult to immerse themselves in the period setting.

"Scandal" is based on the French novel "Dangerous Liaisons." The story was previously adapted in the 2003 Korean film "Untold Scandal," which also set the tale of seduction and betrayal in the Joseon era.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.