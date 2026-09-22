Interview'The Scandal' unconventional challenge worth taking, says actor Ji Chang-wook

Adapting a literary classic is a double-edged sword. It comes with an enduring legacy, but also the daunting weight of comparison. When Netflix announced its series adaptation of "The Scandal" — a story popularized in Korea by the 2003 feature "Untold Scandal," which itself reimagined Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 French novel Dangerous Liaisons — actor Ji Chang-wook knew the stakes were high.

Yet, the actor said the opportunity to portray Cho Won, the enigmatic aristocrat at the center of the narrative, proved irresistible.

"I couldn't help but feel the pressure of working on a piece with such a famous original," Ji said in an interview with The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul, Tuesday. "However, because it is a classic, I really wanted to try playing Cho Won. I decided it was a challenge worth taking."

Set against the strict moral backdrop of the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, "The Scandal" follows Cho Won, a nobleman who pursues calculated romantic conquests. At the heart of his intrigue is Lady Cho (Son Ye-jin), a woman too extraordinary to be confined to women's quarters and the architect of their wager, with whom he shares a covert alliance disguised as a game of wits and temptation.

The central conflict begins when Lady Cho proposes a challenge: seduce a virtuous woman bound by societal expectations. Cho Won accepts, entering a dangerous game where seduction, power and genuine affection blur.

"I initially thought of Cho Won as a character who simply falls in love with two women," he reflected. "But the character himself is far more complex, and the relationships surrounding him are incredibly intriguing."

Embracing uncertainty, unconventional craftsmanship

For an actor accustomed to clear directorial cues and definitive character arcs, stepping into director Jung Ji-woo’s vision required a total shift in methodology.

"I am the type of actor who usually feels the need to know everything very clearly while acting. But on this project, we worked using a completely different method. It was confusing, painful and agonizing at times, but it was also profoundly interesting," he admitted.

Rather than establishing absolute truths about Cho Won’s emotional state, Ji and director Jung chose to embrace ambiguity. The character's internal psychology remained constantly shifting and uncertain, forcing a fluid approach on set.

This unconventional style was established on Day 1, during the filming of Cho Won’s reunion scene with Lady Cho — one of the narrative’s most critical and difficult moments.

"There was a new perspective that came from the unfamiliarity. There's a subtle freshness in the rhythm of acting when you're outside your comfort zone. The moment I feel myself being 'me' on screen, or doing what I've always done, I feel like I'm falling into a mannerism. But on this project, we built our own distinct way of working," he explained.

That unique process involved taking numerous takes — exploring one emotional expression, then another and another — without checking playback monitors. "We kept capturing different layers of expression without locking into a single 'correct' answer," he said.

Facing mixed reviews

Following the series' release, "The Scandal" drew a wide range of audience reactions, with some viewers drawing comparisons to stylized Western period dramas like "Bridgerton."

"From the beginning, I thought this was a project that naturally couldn't avoid mixed responses. I actually find that aspect interesting," Ji noted. "Personally, when people view it as a 'Korean Bridgerton,' my immediate reaction is, 'It isn't really that kind of work.' But reading their feedback, I completely understand why people might see it that way. Everyone views things differently."

After watching the finished product, Ji sent a thank-you text to director Jung. "Rather than seeing a Cho Won created solely by me, it felt like watching Jung's 'The Scandal,' which was fascinating. It felt like reading a literary piece written by the director. Some might feel the pacing is slow, but personally, I loved it," he said.

A key pillar of "The Scandal" is the intense screen presence shared between Ji and co-star Son. Ji expressed immense respect for her unwavering focus.

"She has a suffocating level of concentration," Ji said, admitting he felt tense in every scene they shared. "On screen, we might be smiling at each other, but it’s essentially no different from fighting. I was extremely nervous and tried to stay deeply focused."

Describing the opportunity to work alongside Son as a "dreamlike experience," Ji added: "Because I wanted to be a partner and colleague she wouldn't feel embarrassed of, I was really nervous and prepared immensely."

Ultimately, Ji views "The Scandal" not as a conventional drama that feeds audiences predetermined answers, but as an open-ended artistic piece that invites subjective interpretation.

"The way things are expressed in this work isn't always explicit," he said. "If the audience feels or thinks something while watching, then whatever they feel is right. Even if I didn't intend to act it in a specific way, if the viewer receives it that way, I believe that is the correct interpretation."