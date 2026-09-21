Favorite K-drama scenes become real-life vacation spots

Long after the final credits roll, the emotional pull of a beloved television show can leave viewers yearning to step into its world. A new exhibition in the heart of Seoul is turning that impulse into a blueprint for exploration, inviting fans to translate their screen time into real-world adventures across Korea.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has partnered with production studio Studio Dragon to host an interactive showcase called Scenes to Destinations. Open through Nov. 19 at HiKR Ground — the KTO's multistory tourism innovation hall in downtown Seoul known for its immersive tech and K-content zones — the exhibition aims to convert international fandom into actual foot traffic by mapping famous television moments directly onto physical geography.

The event features iconic dialogue, original soundtracks, props and location guides from over 40 hit series, including global phenomena like "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Crash Landing on You," "Mr. Sunshine," "Hotel Del Luna," "Vincenzo," "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "Queen of Tears" and "The Tyrant’s Chef."

Rather than serving as a passive archive, the gallery encourages hands-on participation. Visitors can type out famous quotes to compile personalized scripts, collect vinyl-inspired souvenirs and assemble custom visual postcards as they move through the space.

The main attraction comes at interactive digital kiosks. By scanning the physical tokens gathered during the tour, an automated system evaluates each guest’s story preferences to formulate a customized regional travel itinerary, printing out a ticket complete with local destination details.

To bridge the gap between inspiration and reality, organizers have linked the event with global online travel platforms. Guests can book curated tour packages on the spot, securing direct travel to the historic sites, seaside towns and scenic spots where their favorite scenes were brought to life.

"This exhibition was designed to ensure that K-drama fandom doesn't end at the screen, but instead moves fans toward the real-world locations imbued with those emotions," said Baek Man-seong, head of KTO's Hallyu Content Team. "Through these linked travel offerings, our goal is to actively convert interest in K-dramas into actual visits to regional cities across the country."

As pop culture continues to drive global tourism, the showcase offers a novel way to navigate a country, proving that the ultimate fan experience is embarking on the journey yourself.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.