"Why aren't they turning them on, the police lights?"

Actor Kim Hye-soo put the question to the production team during filming of "The Affair Was Just the Beginning," the highly anticipated Coupang Play series. In the scene, a patrol car dispatched after a report from residents pulls up with its emergency lights off.

"We hear they often respond with the lights off these days, because of complaints," the production team told her, and shooting resumed.

'Squid Game' director turns eye on high-flying parents

The neighborhood disturbance that brought police to the street was not about noise complaints. Here is what happened. In the drama, high school daughters from two households are caught up in a hit-and-run that killed someone. Their parents make a scene, each pointing fingers over what was done. The parents of the two teenagers tied to the killing are doctors, played by Cho Yeo-jeong and Kim Jae-chul, and a popular influencer and an entertainer, played by Kim Hye-soo and Kim Ji-hoon.

At the time her daughter caused the accident, the influencer was attending a wine party at a neighbor's home, wearing a pink scarf tied in a bow nearly as large as her face. Kim had the flamboyant costumes made separately to underscore her character's desperation to display a successful life, a drama production official said Tuesday. As the title hints, the series methodically exposes the immorality and hypocrisy of parents in Korea's privileged class as they clean up their children's serious crimes.

"The Affair Was Just the Beginning" is the first work Hwang Dong-hyuk took on a producing role after directing the "Squid Game" series. Where "Squid Game" showed the ills of capitalism starkly, this series looks at the bare face behind the glitter of success. The drama asks:

"Are socially successful parents truly without shame, even in front of their own children?"

Who faces judgment has changed

Works built on that question have hit the Korean content market over the past year or two. At least four have been released, among them the film "A Normal Family," MBC's series "Snow White Must Die-Black Out" and Genie TV original series "Your Honor."

In "Your Honor," a father who is a sitting judge destroys the evidence of his son's fatal hit-and-run. In "A Normal Family," parents who are a doctor and a lawyer try to bury the crime of teenage children who beat a homeless man to death, going as far as acts that violate fundamental family ties.

What has changed in these family crime dramas is who gets judged.

Earlier works put the child who committed the serious crime at the center and asked how a child became a monster, as in the 2002 film "Public Enemy." Now the gaze turns to the parents. Today's works go a step beyond "Mother" — the 2009 film that explored a mother's blind love following her child's murder charge. They test the social standing and ethics a parent spent a lifetime building.

The starkest change is the parents' social status. In "Mother," Kim Hye-ja played a poor woman who kept a medicinal herb shop, selling ingredients for traditional Korean medicine, in a small country town, and who exhausted herself trying to save a son caught up in a murder case. She had no social standing to protect and no influence to leverage for her child.

Now the parents of children tied to killings hold power: judges, doctors and big-firm lawyers in "Perfect Family," a police station chief in "Snow White Must Die-Black Out," both from 2024. The child who commits a serious crime is no longer where the story ends. The child becomes the device that tests the social standing and ethics the parents built over a lifetime. Parents shielding criminal children have turned up in Korean films and dramas before. What is new is the run of works that measure a successful parent's morality against a child's crime.

Police officer destroys evidence, former prosecutor shields bullying son

"I'm giving it to you in advance. Later, when you get to college, you have to make sure you really volunteer."

The aunt in "A Normal Family" — a successful freelance translator who works at a nonprofit devoted to social contribution, played by Kim Hee-ae — says this to her high school niece as she issues her a fake certificate of volunteer service. The college admissions fairness controversy surrounding one family of a former senior public official comes naturally to mind.

In reality, too, case after case has prompted a re-examination of a successful parent's life and ethics once trouble involving a child became public. A senior police officer destroyed key evidence in his son's sex crime case, putting the public-service ethics of the police on the chopping block. A father who had served as a prosecutor went as far as an administrative lawsuit to overturn a transfer order imposed on his son over school bullying and violence, then met a public backlash over his fitness for senior office and resigned a day after taking up the post.

Real-world cases of a child's wrongdoing becoming the occasion to reexamine a parent's lifetime of success resemble the narrative of so-called reverse-judgment content, stories in which the people who normally sit in judgment are the ones judged.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.