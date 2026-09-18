YG producer Perry missing case draws TV appeal after 16 years

Producers of the SBS investigative program "Unanswered Questions" have asked the public for information on the whereabouts of rapper and producer Perry (Perry Thomas Borja), an early musical pioneer for YG Entertainment who has been missing for 16 years.

The production team posted an appeal on its official social media account Thursday, saying, "We are seeking information from anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Perry, who was active in Korea's music scene from the mid-1990s and is reported missing after he was last seen in Los Angeles in 2010, or from anyone in contact with his family."

Perry, who hails from Oakland, California, is a rapper and producer who entered the Korean hip-hop scene in the 1990s. He helped shape YG Entertainment's defining hip-hop sound, working on songs for acts including Jinusean, 1TYM, Lexy and SE7EN.

He released a solo rap album in 2001 and disappeared from the music scene after working on BIGBANG's 2010 Japanese single "Beautiful Hangover."

Perry was reportedly last seen in Los Angeles that year and his whereabouts have remained unknown since. In 2021, a person claiming to be Perry's nephew said on social media that the family filed a missing-person report with the U.S. Department of State, prompting online speculation about his disappearance. With the program's appeal now public, attention has returned to his unresolved case.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.