Proving that comedy has failed to work its usual summer magic, the Korean film "Okay! Madam 2" is nearing the end of its theatrical run with disappointing box-office results. As most domestic comedy films released this year have struggled commercially, the slump is raising deeper questions about the genre's theatrical viability.

"Okay! Madam 2" is nearing its exit without drawing 500,000 moviegoers. Released six years after the original, it was the only Korean comedy slated for the summer box office, but the audience response was lukewarm.

While competition from major foreign releases like "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey" may have hurt its performance, the film failed to regain momentum through reviews from verified ticket buyers and ultimately fell well short of expectations.

This failure extends beyond "Okay! Madam 2."

"Heartman," which opened earlier this year and reunited the team behind the "Hitman" franchise that succeeded even during the COVID-19 pandemic, also underperformed. "Audition 109," a spiritual successor to the 2009 cult film "Wish," featuring the returning character Jjanggu, drew sharply divided reactions and also flopped. "Wild Sing" — a comedy starring Gang Dong-won, Um Tae-goo, Park Ji-hyun and Oh Jung-se — struggled at the box office despite substantial buzz, and was later released on Netflix.

This marks a sharp reversal from recent years. Comedies have traditionally produced steady box-office hits by appealing to audiences across age groups. In 2025, a year that produced no films that surpassed 10 million ticket sales, the domestic box office was led by "My Daughter Is a Zombie." The film combined an unusual premise with humor to attract 5.64 million viewers. The summer box office, in particular, was often dominated by comedies that tapped into local tastes to draw a broad audience.

Looking at this year's box-office hits, audiences have instead flocked to story-driven films and releases offering visual spectacle or immersive genre experiences. "The King's Warden" captivated 16.91 million moviegoers with its historical narrative to become the first film of 2026 to cross 10 million admissions, a benchmark for blockbuster success in Korea.

The horror film "Salmokji: Whispering Water" and the zombie thriller "Colony" delivered the visceral tension audiences increasingly seek in theaters, while the Hollywood titles "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey" thrived by offering big-screen spectacles.

As theatergoing has concentrated heavily on experience, comedy has been placed at a relative disadvantage. The genre's historic appeal of offering light, stress-free viewing has cemented the perception that it belongs on streaming at home. As streaming has become part of everyday viewing, audiences are applying different standards to home viewing and theatrical releases.

Comedy has reached a point where it must deliver something beyond simple entertainment. To persuade audiences to buy a ticket, observers say the genre must offer elements that are amplified on the big screen, such as large-screen visual appeal, the communal experience of laughter, robust storytelling and compelling ensemble acting.

The challenge for Korean comedy films is no longer just generating bigger laughs, but discovering a payoff that audiences cannot easily replicate at home.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



