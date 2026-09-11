Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol have been cast in Netflix's new Korean series, tentatively titled "Outback," the streaming platform said Friday.

The series, based on the thriller webtoon "G'day," also stars Hong Kyung, Won Ji-an and Justin Min, according to Netflix.

As the title suggests, the series is set in Australia. It follows Zion (Hong), who heads to the country upon hearing about his sister's abrupt death in search for the truth.

Ryu appears as Min-hyuk, a mysterious figure in the center of the case, while Won portrays Zion's sister Si-young.

Jung and Min appear as streamer Smiley and Korean Australian police officer Scott, respectively.

Han Jun-hee, who helmed the popular Netflix series "D.P.," serves as executive producer.

The release date for the new series has yet to be confirmed.