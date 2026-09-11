Jung Ho-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol cast in new Netflix series 'Outback'
Summary
Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol have been cast in Netflix’s new Korean series Outback, the streaming platform said Friday. The series is based on the thriller webtoon G’day and is set in Australia. It follows Zion, who travels there after his sister’s sudden death to uncover the truth. Netflix has not confirmed a release date.
Key Facts
- The series also stars Hong Kyung, Won Ji-an and Justin Min, according to Netflix.
- Hong Kyung plays Zion, who heads to Australia after hearing about his sister’s abrupt death.
- Ryu Jun-yeol plays Min-hyuk, a mysterious figure at the center of the case, while Won Ji-an plays Zion’s sister Si-young.
- Jung Ho-yeon plays streamer Smiley, and Justin Min plays Korean Australian police officer Scott.
- Han Jun-hee, who directed D.P., serves as executive producer.
Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol have been cast in Netflix's new Korean series, tentatively titled "Outback," the streaming platform said Friday.
The series, based on the thriller webtoon "G'day," also stars Hong Kyung, Won Ji-an and Justin Min, according to Netflix.
As the title suggests, the series is set in Australia. It follows Zion (Hong), who heads to the country upon hearing about his sister's abrupt death in search for the truth.
Ryu appears as Min-hyuk, a mysterious figure in the center of the case, while Won portrays Zion's sister Si-young.
Jung and Min appear as streamer Smiley and Korean Australian police officer Scott, respectively.
Han Jun-hee, who helmed the popular Netflix series "D.P.," serves as executive producer.
The release date for the new series has yet to be confirmed.
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