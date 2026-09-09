High-society secrets and forbidden passion collide in "The Scandal," Netflix’s bold Joseon-era reimagining of the classic 1782 novel "Dangerous Liaisons."

Helmed by acclaimed director Jung Ji-woo, best known for films "Happy End" (1999) and "Eungyo" (2012), the series follows Lady Cho (Son Ye-jin) — a mastermind too extraordinary for the era’s rigid social boundaries — as she orchestrates a perilous wager with the ultimate playboy, Cho Won (Ji Chang-wook). When an innocent woman, Hui-yeon (Nana), becomes the target of their bet, a dangerous web of intrigue, rebellion and uncontrollable desire threatens to shatter society’s strictest taboos.

"The late Joseon era was far more sophisticated and nuanced than we usually imagine," Jung explained during a press conference at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Seoul, Wednesday. "I wanted to capture that elegance on screen while exploring the complex, unseen dynamic between Lady Cho and Hui-yeon — a relationship never portrayed quite like this before."

The novel was previously brought to life in the hit 2003 film "Untold Scandal," a drama starring Lee Mi-sook, Bae Yong-joon, and Jeon Do-yeon, set in the latter part of the Joseon period.

Marking her return to period dramas for the first time since "Chihwaseon" (2002), Son said that the emotional depth of the series format drew her to the project.

"When Jung offered me the role of Lady Cho for this remake, my first thought was, 'How will they expand this story into a full series?' That curiosity drew me in. Reading the script, I was completely captivated by Lady Cho's allure," she explained.

"I felt that at this stage in my life, I finally had the maturity to portray those deep emotions. Exploring human desire within the rigid, taboo-filled Joseon era — plus returning to a period drama after so long — made this an irresistible choice for me."

Describing Lady Cho as an independent intellect forced to navigate the rigid constraints of her era, Son said, "Lady Cho is a character you have to build slowly, stitch by delicate stitch. Her demure expressions, her dialogue and her actual inner feelings were always at odds with one another. I knew that without a subtle, finely-tuned approach, I couldn't bring out her true depth. I spent a lot of time talking with the director just to unpack what was really going on inside her mind."

Ji praised the script for reinterpreting the original novel's subtle emotional tension for a modern audience, describing Cho Won as "Joseon's ultimate playboy, a man driven purely by pleasure and amusement."

Nana described her role as a turning point in her career. Playing Hui-yeon, a young widow bound by fate, she reflected on her character's journey., saying, "Though she lives a sheltered existence, meeting Cho Won awakens a desire within her to take control of her life and make her own choices to undergo a profound evolution."

Jung warmly recalled working with the trio, describing the atmosphere on set as "feeling like a grand celebration." He heaped praise on Son, saying, "Son was like a superhero — carrying the story on her shoulders and grounding the character in a way that anchored the entire drama."

When speaking of Ji, the director noted, "I always loved his gentle performance in previous roles. In 'The Scandal,' I was grateful that he blended that warmth with a dash of wit."

Regarding Nana’s performance, Jung added with confidence, "Viewers will see for themselves when it airs. I was amazed by Nana's power to make her character completely believable. She fit the role perfectly."

The production design meticulously reflects the characters' inner transformations through traditional Korean attire, known as hanbok. The celebrated hanbok designer Kim Young-jin of the Tchai Kim Youngjin brand crafted distinct color palettes for each lead.

“While it might not seem drastically different from the teaser posters or various images, you will get to see completely different hanbok. I’m excited that this will be an opportunity to showcase hanbok to global viewers," the director said.

Son remarked, “Lady Cho’s signature color is light green. As her ambition deepens, I began wearing increasingly darker hanbok. I was in awe as I wore them. Whenever I put on the costume and did my hair, I truly felt like Lady Cho. The outfits this time were so beautiful.”

Rated 19+, "The Scandal" premieres on Sept. 18.



