The Korean suspense thriller "Mousetrap" reigned atop Netflix's non-English TV series chart in its second week of release, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

The Netflix original series, starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Sul Kyung-gu, accumulated 4.4 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.

It reached the top 10 in 45 countries and ranked No. 1 in four of them — Korea, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Based on the webtoon "Field Mouse," it follows Moon-jae (Ryu), a reclusive writer who finds himself robbed of his identity and becomes embroiled in a high-stakes hunt to track down the "rat" that seems to know him even better than he knows himself.

Three other Korean shows also landed on the weekly chart.

"Four Hands, Two Sonatas," a tvN drama that portrays the friendship and growth of students studying classical music in an arts high school, debuted at No. 5 with 2 million views.

The Netflix romance drama "Our Sticky Love" came in at No. 7 with 1.5 million views, extending its stay on the chart to the fifth consecutive week.

"Spooky in Love," a remake of the 2011 horror rom-com with the same Korean title, ranked No. 10 with 1 million views, staying on the chart for the eighth week.



