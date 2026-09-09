K-pop star's checkup video sparks medical ad dispute
Summary
A YouTube wellness show featuring i-dle member Miyeon’s medical checkup has triggered a dispute over possible medical advertising in South Korea. The production team behind Jeondosa said Tuesday that the episode was not sponsored or promotional and that it paid Miyeon’s medical costs itself. The team said it blurred scenes identifying the clinic and will tighten its review process after a viewer raised concerns under the Medical Service Act.
Key Facts
- The episode aired on Sept. 1 and showed Miyeon undergoing her first gastroscopy.
- A viewer questioned whether the visible clinic name violated medical advertising rules under the Medical Service Act.
- The production team said it received no request from the clinic to advertise, promote or produce the content.
- The team said it paid for Miyeon’s checkup and medical costs and that it received no financial compensation or sponsorship fees.
Producers of YouTube show Jeondosa denies allegations of illegal medical advertising after featuring the K-pop star
A YouTube video showing Miyeon of K-pop girl group i-dle undergoing a medical checkup has sparked controversy, prompting the production team to deny that the content was sponsored or promotional.
The production team behind YouTube wellness show Jeondosa issued a statement Tuesday clarifying "potential misunderstandings." The producers said the program was designed to present stories about health, beauty and wellness, adding that the episode was created to document the cast member's actual checkup experience rather than promote a particular medical clinic.
"We did not receive any request from the clinic where the filming took place to advertise, promote or produce the content," the producers said. "We also did not receive any financial compensation or economic support, such as production costs, advertising fees or sponsorship fees."
The team said it paid for Miyeon's checkup and medical costs, emphasizing it had no intention to promote any specific medical facility or personnel.
The producers noted that certain scenes identifying the clinic were blurred during re-editing. The team pledged to conduct more thorough checks during planning, production and pre-release screening.
The dispute arose after the show released an episode on Sept. 1 showing Miyeon undergoing her first gastroscopy. A viewer subsequently questioned whether the footage violated medical advertising rules under the Medical Service Act, citing the visible clinic name.
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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